ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Granite boys basketball beats Lindsay

Both the Granite Hills boys basketball team and the Lindsay Cardinals came together in the Granite Hills gymn on Friday for a solid game. The Grizzlies took the game 61-51 to improve to 2-1 in the East Sequoia League, while the Cardinals fell to 1-1. The first quarter was a...
LINDSAY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy