Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Granite boys basketball beats Lindsay
Both the Granite Hills boys basketball team and the Lindsay Cardinals came together in the Granite Hills gymn on Friday for a solid game. The Grizzlies took the game 61-51 to improve to 2-1 in the East Sequoia League, while the Cardinals fell to 1-1. The first quarter was a...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Comments / 0