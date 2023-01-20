Read full article on original website
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
T-Mobile Could Owe You Money from Their $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: The Deadline to Claim is Approaching
T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million back in July 2022 due to a 2021 data breach that leaked important personal information. As part of the settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to pay an additional $150 million to upgrade its data protection. If you feel like you are eligible, file a claim now.
Millions of Americans receiving one-time payment up to $125 from $425million pot – see who’s eligible
OVER 147million people who had their information leaked have started to receive settlement payments. In 2017, credit bureau company Equifax experienced a data breach resulting in a $425million consumer restitution fund being created. Payments from this fund began going out on December 19, according to Equifax's website. The fund will...
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud
In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement
A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
Wells Fargo ordered to refund a record $3.7 billion to consumers after latest financial scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Federal regulators penalized Wells Fargo with a record $3.7 billion fine last week for widespread mismanagement throughout the years that harmed over 16 million consumer accounts.
FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers
Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.
T-Mobile to shut down retail stores, starts laying off employees
T-Mobile is planning to shrink its offline presence. In a press release last Friday, the company’s President of Consumer Group Jon Freier said that the way we’ve known brick-and-mortar retail is “dead” in the new, digital-first world. The self-proclaimed Un-carrier intends to reshape its retail network in line with this constant change in the future. It may close many offline stores in the coming months. The wireless giant has already started laying off employees in anticipation of this strategic restructuring.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
The deadline to claim up to $25-$100 from T-Mobile's $350M class action lawsuit data breach settlement is January 2023
According to a recent news report, millions of T-Mobile customers are eligible to file a claim to receive payments from the class action lawsuit. Photo byCoolcaesar at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
PayPal hacker attack exposes customer names and Social Security numbers — what to do now
PayPal is sending out notifications to customers whose accounts were accessed by hackers following a large-scale credential stuffing attack late last year.
AT&T slowed data speeds for millions of customers, feds say. Refunds are still available
Here’s how to know if you qualify.
