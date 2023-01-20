A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.

11 DAYS AGO