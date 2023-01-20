ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Minha D.

Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud

In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.
OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
OpenClassActions.com

FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers

Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.
msn.com

T-Mobile to shut down retail stores, starts laying off employees

T-Mobile is planning to shrink its offline presence. In a press release last Friday, the company’s President of Consumer Group Jon Freier said that the way we’ve known brick-and-mortar retail is “dead” in the new, digital-first world. The self-proclaimed Un-carrier intends to reshape its retail network in line with this constant change in the future. It may close many offline stores in the coming months. The wireless giant has already started laying off employees in anticipation of this strategic restructuring.
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy