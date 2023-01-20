STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones scored 16 points, Harrison Ingram added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals and Stanford beat Oregon 71-64 Saturday night. Stanford (7-12, 2-7 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games following a string of five straight losses that capped a stretch of nine...

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO