Related
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno secures title again after doctor stoppage over Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno made history on Saturday night when they were the fight UFC match-up to fight four times. Unbelievably those four fights came in a matter of just about two years. They met first on Dec. 12 where they fought to a draw in one of the...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283 Highlights Video: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC 283 took place on Saturday, January 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Watch the UFC 283 highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 283 main event between Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo in their tetralogy bout. Moreno defeated Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion.
MMAWeekly.com
Deiveson Figueiredo moving to bantamweight after UFC 283 championship loss
Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo announced that he’s moving up to the bantamweight division after his UFC 283 loss to Brandon Moreno. In was the fourth time Figueiredo and Moreno faced off inside the octagon. They fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December 2020. Moreno defeated Figueiredo by submission in the rematch at UFC 263. Figueiredo evened the score in the trilogy defeating Moreno by unanimous decision at UFC 270. Moreno finished Figueiredo by doctor stoppage on Saturday.
MMAWeekly.com
Sage Northcutt books MMA return 4 years after brutal KO
Sage Northcutt shocked the MMA world when he was released from the UFC and signed with ONE Championship. He shocked them again when he was KO’d brutally in his ONE Championship debut. Northcutt was very badly injured following the bout, and many thought he might never fight again, but that isn’t the case.
MMAWeekly.com
Glover Teixeira announces retirement following UFC 283 loss
Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira left his gloves inside the octagon after his UFC 283 one-sided loss to Jamahal Hill. Hill busted Teixeira up throughout the five-round contest and pitched a shutout on the scorecards. Following the fight, Teixeira announced his retirement. “I think I’m too tough for my...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Jamahal Hill batters Glover Teixeira to win light heavyweight title
Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and No. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill headlined UFC 283 on Saturday with the vacant 205-pound championship on the line. Teixeira won the light heavyweight title by defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021. In his first title defense he lost to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June 2022. A rematch was scheduled for UFC 282 in December but Prochazka was forced out of the bout due to injury and Teixeira’s title shot vanished. Prochazka immediately vacated the championship.
MMAWeekly.com
‘Shogun’ Rua loses by TKO in final UFC bout
Mixed martial arts legend Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua entered the octagon for the final time on Saturday at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The former UFC light heavyweight champion, the 2005 Pride Middleweight Grand Prix Champion, and UFC Hall of Famer hung up his gloves after facing Ihor Potieria. Unfortunately for Rua, his final fight ended with him on the canvas.
MMAWeekly.com
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on his yacht in July: ‘He is a criminal’
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is under investigation for allegedly attacking on woman on his yacht in July in Ibiza, Spain. The 34-year old Irishman is being investigated over the incident according to Spanish news outlet Majorca Daily Bulletin. According to the report, the women, who said she knew McGregor because they grew up in the same neighborhood in Dublin, Ireland, was on his yacht after his birthday party at Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza on July 16.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley denied entry in restaurant for ‘dress code violation’
Top UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley found out that not everyone watches the UFC went a local restaurant asked him to leave due to dress code. ‘Sugar’ last fought at UFC 280 in October winning a controversial split decision over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. He’s expecting to face former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, or perhaps current titleholder Aljamain Sterling in his next outing. In the meantime, O’Malley does shows on his YouTube channel, trains, and likes to go out to get a bite to eat.
