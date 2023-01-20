Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is under investigation for allegedly attacking on woman on his yacht in July in Ibiza, Spain. The 34-year old Irishman is being investigated over the incident according to Spanish news outlet Majorca Daily Bulletin. According to the report, the women, who said she knew McGregor because they grew up in the same neighborhood in Dublin, Ireland, was on his yacht after his birthday party at Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza on July 16.

