SEC Admits Blowing Call; No Comment on Claims of Conspiracy By Arkansas Fans

By Andy Hodges
 4 days ago

Blown call adds to rough week overall for Razorback faithful

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There may have been more than one blown call Wednesday night, but nothing will change.

Missouri's 79-76 win will stand over Arkansas.

For a fan base that loves making excuses for failure, the officiating gave them enough ammunition to carry until football season.

It's all probably part of some conspiracy many Razorback fans feel the SEC has against them to keep them down. Just another verse in that tired song.

The league admitted it blew the call when Davonte Davis was whistled for an offensive foul on a drive to the basket after a Missouri player was determined to not be in the restricted area despite a review.

Really, about all that determined is that the league's replay system screwed it up.

Honestly, they may have just been worn out. There were a lot in a game that lasted longer than a bad first date.

The foul called on Davis was his fifth, making him the third Razorback to foul out of the contest. 13 seconds later, Kamani Johnson was called for his fifth foul to join the list with Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh, who fouled out in 13 minutes.

The Razorbacks finished the game with 33 fouls, becoming the first SEC team to reach the 30-foul mark in a game this season. The Tigers connected on 30-of-40 free-throw attempts in the victory, including 15-of-17 in the final five minutes of the three-point victory.

"I just have never coached in a game where four players fouled out and the opposition shoots 40 free throws," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "You know I can’t talk about the officials. I mean, we send stuff in and, you know … We’re kind of tired talking about it. I give Missouri credit. They beat us."

