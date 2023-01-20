Damian Lillard Moves Up NBA's All-Time Scoring List In 76ers-Blazers Game On Thursday

Against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, Damian Lillard moved up to 70th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing three-time NBA All-Star Mark Aguirre.

After a fast start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers have slowed down a little bit.

Heading into their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the Blazers had dropped 11 of their last 16 games and once again, things didn't go as planned in this game.

Trail by 23 points at halftime, the Blazers did put up a fight in the second half, outscoring the 76ers by 9 points in the third quarter, followed by 4 points in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to get by the Sixers, losing 105-95 to fall to 21-24 on the season.

There are a lot of questions about what this franchise will do with the trade deadline approaching, but there was a small bright spot for them and Damian Lillard in this game, as Lillard continued his rise up the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Finishing the game with 25 points, Lillard passed three-time NBA All-Star Mark Aguirre for 70th all-time in scoring and he now sits 105 points behind two-time NBA All-Star Zach Randolph for 69th all-time.

Lillard is one of the best scorers of his generation and it should not be a surprise to see him passing names left and right on the league’s all-time scoring list, especially given the monstrous performances he has been having lately.

Since the start of January, Lillard has scored at least 25 points in eight of the Trail Blazers’ ten games and entering this matchup against the 76ers, the six-time All-Star guard had recorded back-to-back 40 point games.

He is now averaging 32.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists on 47.1 percent shooting since the start of the new year.

Winning is the only thing that matters to Damian Lillard though, so this small milestone likely means nothing to him right now.

The Trail Blazers will be looking to get back on track when they play the Los Angeles Lakers in Portland on Sunday, January 22, a game that could mean a lot to them in terms of the Western Conference standings since the Lakers reside one full game behind the Blazers with both teams outside the Play-In Tournament picture.

