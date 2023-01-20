ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons Gets Ejected From Nets-Suns Game On Thursday Night

By Brett Siegel
 4 days ago

During Thursday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, Ben Simmons got ejected after receiving two technical fouls on the same play.

Entering Thursday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns , the Brooklyn Nets were looking to get back on track with a win following a recent three-game losing streak in three games without Kevin Durant.

After trailing by as many as 24 points, Brooklyn stormed back in the fourth quarter against the Suns and pulled within two points with just seconds left, but they were unable to complete the massive comeback, losing their fourth straight game.

In the third quarter of this game though, Ben Simmons was called for an illegal screen on offense and after arguing with the official, he was issued with two technical fouls and ejected from the game.

This play resulted in Simmons’ fifth personal foul and after getting tossed, his night ended with 7 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 turnovers in 18 total minutes.

With Ben Simmons leaving the game though, the Nets did seem to begin their run, as they outscored the Suns 57-46 from this point on.

All season long, Simmons’ struggles have been well-documented, as he has scored at least 10 points in just one game since the start of the 2023 season and in this game, he scored exactly 10 points.

Playing in a total of 33 games now following Thursday’s defeat, Simmons has scored in double figures in just 12 total games.

Following this loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Nets have now dropped four straight and find themselves at 27-17 on the season, a full six games back from first-place in the Eastern Conference after being within striking distance at the time of Kevin Durant’s knee injury.

Their next chance to snap their current losing skid will come on Friday night when the Nets travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

