Lewiston, NY

NU Purple Eagles.com

This Week in Niagara Athletics: Jan. 23-29

Women's Basketball | Twitter | Instagram | Schedule. • Niagara looks to continue its winning streak as it welcomes Battle of the Bridge Rival Canisius to the Gallagher Center on Wednesday at 6 p.m. On Saturday the Purple Eagles head to Emmitsburg, Md., for just the second time in program history to take on Mount St. Mary's at 2 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN+/ESPN3.
Purple Eagles Outlast Saint Peter's On The Road

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Senior guard Noah Thomasson sent Niagara back to Western New York with a 59-57 win over Saint Peter's as the left-hander hit the game winner with nine seconds remaining in the contest. Thomasson finished with 20 points, followed by Sam Iorio with 15 points and...
