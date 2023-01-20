Read full article on original website
ABC30 Fresno
Kings use early 3s, big 4th quarter to top Grizzlies 133-100
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Trey Lyles scored a season-high 24 points, Harrison Barnes had 15 of his 20 in Sacramento's record-tying first quarter and the Kings beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 133-100 on Monday night. The Kings tied the NBA record with 12 3-pointers in the first quarter - in...
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James is looking to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer; who were the others?
Somewhere along his path toward becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader, LeBron James reached the ultimate state of being as an offensive force: unguardable. "Early on, it was a lot of just speed and jumping and then figuring it out," James said in January, looking back at his career the day after he joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only other player in league history to put up 38,000 career points. "And you get smarter and smarter, you say, 'Teams know they can key on these things, so how can I make sure that I am unguardable and can always put myself in position where I do what I want to do and not what the defense wants me to do?'"
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers send Kendrick Nunn, second-round picks to Wizards for Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles LakersacquiredWashington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced on Monday. The deal includes a 2023 second-round pick via Chicago, the Lakers' own in 2029 and the less favorable of the Wizards' and Lakers' 2028 second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC30 Fresno
NFL playoffs conference championships: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles
There are only four teams left in the 2022 NFL season's playoffs as we head to the conference championship round. Fresh off a win over the Cowboyson Sunday night, the 49ers will face the Eagles -- who dismantled the Giants on Saturday -- in the NFC Championship Game. And after beating the Bills on Sunday, the Bengals will try to get back to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City held off Jacksonville on Saturday to get the divisional round rolling, despite a right ankle injury toPatrick Mahomes.
ABC30 Fresno
49ers grind past Cowboys in defensive struggle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With two great defenses in the Dallas Cowboys and theSan Francisco 49ers, it's no surprise that Sunday's NFC divisional round game was a low-scoring affair. In the end, the Niners did just enough to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 19-12 win to advance...
ABC30 Fresno
Deommodore Lenoir's interception leads to 49ers' first score
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second week in a row, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir came up with the game's first interception, and it got the Niners on the board first in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. With 5:55 left in the first quarter,...
Lowly Louisville seeks breakthrough at Boston College
Louisville will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak and pick up its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory of the
Auburn basketball signee Aden Holloway named to 2023 McDonald's All-American Game
AUBURN — The rosters for the McDonald's All-American game were announced Tuesday, and Auburn basketball fans should recognize at least one name from the group. Aden Holloway, a four-star point guard out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California who signed with Auburn in November, is on the East Team with other SEC signees Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Justin Edwards (Kentucky) and DJ Wagner (Kentucky). Featured on the West Team are Baye Fall (Arkansas) and Reed Sheppard (Kentucky). ...
6 things to know about Red Sox acquisition Adalberto Mondesi
Mondesi spent the first seven years of his major league career with Kansas City. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced the acquisition of shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later from the Royals in exchange for left-hander Josh Taylor. Mondesi is the first major leaguer that Boston...
Jackson Rockabillys announce former MLB player as new manager
The Jackson Rockabillys announced on Tuesday that former MLB player Matt Franco will be the team’s new field manager. In a press conference at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, it was formally announced that the former Atlanta Braves first baseman would be leading the team. ...
