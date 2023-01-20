ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe reworks offense in win over New Hope Christian Academy

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE − All Chillicothe needed was a win ahead of its game against New Hope Christian Academy.

The Cavaliers were on the cusp of securing their first winning record since the 2016-17 season. They'd stomped their last two opponents on the road, and their only remaining obstacle was a Statesmen team that was on the tail end of a three-game winning streak.

They weren't walking into Thursday's matchup at full strength, however. Jacey Harding, who broke the program's all-time scoring record against Logan Elm on Tuesday, wasn't set to play against the Statesmen.

Coach Anthony Gordon reexamined his plan of attack before the game. Without Harding, Chillicothe couldn't rely on a single player to drive its offense. So he pitched the exact opposite philosophy. Instead of funneling the ball through a primary scorer, Gordon utilized every player he had available.

"Today we had to change things up and attack in a different way," Chillicothe coach Anthony Gordon said. "A bunch of different players stepped up, not only for the points and the rebounds that Jacey normally gives us, but on the defensive end. Every single person we subbed in today came with some intensity, and they communicated well. We probably played our best defensive game of the year."

Chillicothe adapted on the fly. It edged out New Hope for a 43-36 win at home on Thursday night and locked down its first winning record in a regular season during Gordon's three years at the helm. Although only one player ended the game in double figures, five of the six Cavaliers who scored on Thursday recorded seven points or more.

Even when the Cavaliers slowed down during a second quarter in which they scored just six points, they never let up. Paige Huggins, who posted a team-high 10 points, was the only player for either team to score a field goal in all four quarters.

Huggins wasn't alone, either. Chillicothe was without its top scorer, and its roster rose to fill the void. Avery Erslan knocked down a pair of 3-pointers throughout the game and clocked out with nine points. Avery Cox and Miranda McCloy tagged on eight points apiece, while Kiera Archer, who hadn't scored before halftime, ended the night with seven points.

"Everyone knew that it was their time to step up, and that's what's great about our team," Huggins said. "Everyone knows that we've got to come together to get the job done, and that's what we did tonight."

But New Hope had a retort. Despite scoring just six points in the first quarter, a shooting barrage by Maren McCallister in the second quarter provided the surge New Hope needed to trim the deficit. McCallister unloaded four field goals in the eight minutes before the break and trimmed Chillicothe's lead to just two points come halftime.

McCallister never let up. Even after halftime, she pushed the Statesmen forward and nipped at the Cavaliers' heels. She ended the game with 23 points and was the only Statesman that scored more than three points on the Cavaliers defense in the second half.

But the Cavaliers locked down. They limited the Statesmen's production and stonewalled their rotation. Three other Statesmen scored aside from McCallister, but none of them picked up more than six points throughout the game. McCallister's effort was for naught. She had buried eight field goals throughout the game, but her teammates knocked down just five field goals combined.

"You want to limit (McCallister), you know she's going to get between 17 and 25 per game," Gordon said. "But you definitely have to lock down the other four players. If she scores 23, and they get 10 points from elsewhere, that's only 33 points and you should feel pretty good about us scoring enough to win that game. That was the mindset going in, and we had to adjust as we went because she is really that good."

The Cavaliers stormed through the first portion of their season, and their goal of a winning record in the regular season has come to fruition. Their rotation rose to the occasion and clobbered the Statesmen through a shared sense of need. All they needed was a win, and their rotation delivered.

