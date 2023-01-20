ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville in the top five for '24 Miami star Daylen Russell

The University of Louisville football program landed in the top five for another standout from Miami Columbus High School. The Cardinals landed a commitment from five-star Columbus edge rusher TJ Capers earlier this month and then on Monday his teammate - defensive lineman Daylen Russell - named the Cardinals in his top five. He listed U of L, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and UCF.
247Sports

'24 5-star Bryson Tucker receives Louisville offer

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker. The 6-foot-6 prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sits as the No. 7 overall prospect nationally by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, while also checking in as the No. 4 small forward. Tucker's list of college options is...
247Sports

Watch: Kenny Payne, Mike James, JJ Traynor preview Louisville vs Boston College

After a week off, the University of Louisville basketball team gets back into the swing of things on Wednesday night. And the Cardinals have a new player on the roster. One day after losing an eighth straight game last week, U of L coach Kenny Payne announced the addition of big man Emmanuel Okorafor from NBA Africa to the roster last Thursday. Now, the big question is will he play in the game tomorrow night at Boston College.
Henry County Daily Herald

What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?

Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith

Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
WLKY.com

Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
spectrumnews1.com

The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
247Sports

247Sports

