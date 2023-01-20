After a week off, the University of Louisville basketball team gets back into the swing of things on Wednesday night. And the Cardinals have a new player on the roster. One day after losing an eighth straight game last week, U of L coach Kenny Payne announced the addition of big man Emmanuel Okorafor from NBA Africa to the roster last Thursday. Now, the big question is will he play in the game tomorrow night at Boston College.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO