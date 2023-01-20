Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Louisville in the top five for '24 Miami star Daylen Russell
The University of Louisville football program landed in the top five for another standout from Miami Columbus High School. The Cardinals landed a commitment from five-star Columbus edge rusher TJ Capers earlier this month and then on Monday his teammate - defensive lineman Daylen Russell - named the Cardinals in his top five. He listed U of L, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and UCF.
Louisville Ranked No. 5 in Baseball America 2023 Preseason Poll
It's the third top-ten 2023 preseason ranking for Dan McDonnell's Cardinals.
wdrb.com
Game on! Indiana joins Louisville in selling tickets for 2023 football game in Indianapolis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana and Louisville have discussed the interest level by both programs in playing all three games of the football series the teams are scheduled to begin in September. But on Monday there was a firm sign that the 2023 game will be played on Sept....
Louisville Working to Make Emmanuel Okorafor Comfortable in New Setting
Whether it's on the court or away from it, the Cardinals are wanting their newest player to get comfortable before he makes his debut.
Louisville Offers '24 Prospects SF Bryson Tucker, PG Labaron Philon
The two prospects are both ranked inside the top-40 of the 2024 cycle.
'24 5-star Bryson Tucker receives Louisville offer
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker. The 6-foot-6 prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sits as the No. 7 overall prospect nationally by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, while also checking in as the No. 4 small forward. Tucker's list of college options is...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
After a week off, the Cardinals will attempt to snap their lengthy losing streak when they head up to Chestnut Hill to face the Eagles.
Watch: Kenny Payne, Mike James, JJ Traynor preview Louisville vs Boston College
After a week off, the University of Louisville basketball team gets back into the swing of things on Wednesday night. And the Cardinals have a new player on the roster. One day after losing an eighth straight game last week, U of L coach Kenny Payne announced the addition of big man Emmanuel Okorafor from NBA Africa to the roster last Thursday. Now, the big question is will he play in the game tomorrow night at Boston College.
Henry County Daily Herald
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith
Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
WLKY.com
Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
Penalties for camping in public become law in Louisville, despite opposition
A controversial amendment to Louisville’s laws around camping in public spaces took effect earlier this month, despite pushback from advocates for the city's unsheltered.
WLKY.com
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
spectrumnews1.com
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
Wave 3
‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
Chubby Ray's closing, will become fifth Parlour location this spring
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the month and reopening as another restaurant. Chubby Ray's was purchased by Craft Culture Concepts (CCC) and will reopen the space as the restaurant group’s fifth Parlour location this spring. Chubby Ray's administration informed...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2