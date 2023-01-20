ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Rally for tech stocks helps soften Wall Street’s rough week

By STAN CHOE, ALEX VEIGA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eA252_0kL55laR00
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A rough week on Wall Street dominated by worries about a weakening economy ended Friday with a broad rally that gave the market its best day in two weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9%. Despite the gains, the benchmark index still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite closed 2.7% higher.

Technology and communication services stocks powered much of the gains as investors cheered another big quarterly surge in Netflix’s subscribers. Remarks from a Federal Reserve official also helped build hope among investors that the central bank may decide to slow its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as next month.

The major indexes started the week in the red largely because of worries that the economy may not be able to avoid a scarring recession. Several reports on the economy came in weaker than expected, as the full weight of the Federal Reserve’s hikes to interest rates last year start to make their way through the system.

Not long ago, bad news on the economy was often perversely good news for Wall Street. That’s because investors took it to mean the Fed may ease up on its rate hikes. But bad news on the economy is increasingly becoming bad news for Wall Street, too, which is worrying more about the prospects of a serious recession.

Inflation

Making things more complicated, several Fed officials through the week kept pounding the message that they’ll likely hike rates further and then hold them there a while to make sure the nation’s high inflation is really crushed. Even though inflation has begun to slow, upward pressure remains on it from a still-solid U.S. jobs market and other factors.

Many investors on Wall Street came into this week already forecasting a modest or short recession, but they also were hoping rate cuts by the Fed later this year could mean a rebound for markets. This week’s sour economic data and comments from central bankers threaten such forecasts.

But on Friday, Fed Gov. Christopher Waller said he favors just a quarter-point hike on Feb. 1, when the central bank gives its next interest rate policy update. Waller also said that rates are already high enough to be slowing the economy. The remarks could have helped calm rising-rate worries in the market.

“It’s important when you hear Federal Reserve members endorsing that,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.

Gains for tech-oriented stocks accounted for a big share of the S&P 500′s rally Friday. Google’s parent company said it was cutting costs by laying off 12,000 workers, and Netflix reported a surge in its number of subscribers.

Netflix’s surprising report late Thursday helped set the stage for Friday’s rally, because the market had feared the streaming service’s latest results would be disappointing and fuel worries about weaker earnings overall, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

“When they started rocketing, then all the Nasdaq started moving, and that moves the S&P and everything else follows,” Hatfield said.

Alphabet rose 5.3% after becoming the latest Big Tech company to acknowledge it expanded too quickly in recent years amid a boom created by the pandemic. Netflix jumped 8.5%.

Cruise lines also notched gains. Carnival rose 3.5%, Norwegian Cruise Lines climbed 4.5% and Royal Caribbean added 3.6%.

Also influencing the market on Friday: the expiration of $797 billion in stock-option contracts. That’s the largest amount for single stock options since January 2022 and the fourth-largest on record, according to Goldman Sachs.

Treasury yields mostly rose, clawing back drops from earlier in the week driven by worries about a weakening economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, rose to 3.48% from 3.40% late Thursday.

The two-year yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.19% from 4.13%.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 73.76 points to 3,972.61. The Dow gained 330.93 points to 33,375.49. The Nasdaq added 288.17 points to close at 11,140.43.

Small company stocks also notched solid gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 30.99 points, or 1.7%, to finish at 1,867.34.

Stock markets overseas mostly made modest gains.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.6% after Japan reported that its consumer inflation rate hit 4% in December, its highest level in 41 years. The high reading may add to pressures on the Bank of Japan to alter its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at an ultra-low level of minus 0.1%. But economists expect price pressures to ease in coming months as inflation elsewhere declines.

___

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Are We in a Housing Recession? What the Slowdown Means for Buyers and Sellers

If the words “housing recession” make your heart skip a beat — and not in a good way — take a deep breath. That phrase has become a common way to describe the current housing market — one that in 2022 saw mortgage rates shoot up, buyers retreat and home sales drop off their once-feverish pace. They also bring up memories of the housing crash of the mid-2000s that led to the Great Recession. But today’s market is very different, and despite some dire predictions, a crash is far from certain.
Markets Insider

Recession risk and the prospect of Fed halting rate hikes are top of mind for executives at the biggest US banks. Here are the 14 best quotes from their latest earnings calls.

The biggest US banks have reported their fourth-quarter earnings over the past week – giving top executives the chance to share their outlooks for the year ahead. Like ordinary Americans, they're worried about a recession, but also hopeful that the Federal Reserve will offer markets some relief by easing up on its monetary-tightening campaign, with inflation now having fallen for six straight months.
AOL Corp

Will Bitcoin Keep Falling In 2023?

When you look back at 2022, it was a tough year cryptocurrency. About $1.3 trillion was wiped off the value of the market. The world’s most popular digital coin, Bitcoin, has seen a more than 60% price slump. Whenever a person thinks of investing in the crypto market, the first thing that comes to mind is Bitcoin because of its reputation, and people believe that they can earn significant returns.
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect

YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
CNBC

Oil settles mixed after hitting 7-week high on strong China outlook

Oil prices settled mixed on Monday, retreating as investors cashed in on a jump to a seven-week high on optimism about a possible recovery in demand of top oil importer China as the economy recovers this year from pandemic lockdowns. Brent crude settled 48 cents higher at $88.11 a barrel....
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share, payable March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 3, 2023, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005832/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch (Photo: Wells Fargo)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer names 6 e-commerce plays that are buys, says to wait on Amazon

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. "There are still some e-commerce plays that I'm willing to get behind here, the ones that have truly prioritized profitability," he said. Here is his list:
insideevs.com

Tesla's Massive Price Cuts Send Shockwaves Across Auto Industry

Since it has been quite clear for some time that Tesla's margins are likely impressively high, it was able to not only drop prices on its whole lineup recently, but also drop them in a massive and surprising manner. Not long after Tesla's 2022 end-of-year discounts and incentives, it upped the ante much higher. For example, the Model Y's starting price dropped from $65,990 to $52,990, and now it's eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit on top.
The Guardian

Eight in 10 people in China caught Covid since early December, say officials

About 80% of China’s population has been infected with Covid-19 since restrictions were lifted in early December, Chinese health authorities have said. The figure, which would equate to about 1.2 billion people but cannot be confirmed by outside bodies, prompted some pandemic experts to estimate that more than 1 million may have died – far more than the government’s official tally of about 72,000.
The Associated Press

US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy