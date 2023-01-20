Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Millpond Crossing’s developer re-evaluating subdivision’s future
The Millpond Crossing housing subdivision has gone dark over the past several weeks following a stop order issued by the city and a re-evaluation of the entire project by the developer. MPC Builders’ Levi Miller wrote to City Manager Chris Workman on Jan. 6 that he needed to make some...
yachatsnews.com
Highway 101 paving north of Newport this week means 20-minute delays
NEWPORT – Allow some extra time if you are driving between Newport and Depoe Bay this week. Motorists will be delayed up to 20 minutes over a three-mile section of U.S. Highway 101 as an Oregon Department of Transportation contractor repaves the road damaged by slides during recent storms. The project is from milepost 133 to milepost 136.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects
NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
yachatsnews.com
Lack of quorum again stymies Yachats fire district board
YACHATS – The Yachats Rural Fire Protection District board has been unable to hold its first meeting of the year — and decide how to give firefighters enough of a raise to counteract inflation — for lack of a quorum Monday and earlier this month. The five-member...
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
yachatsnews.com
OSU’s PacWave energy project north of Waldport signs contracts for miles of cable and construction of electrical substation
The last major pieces of the contract to build the wave energy test facility PacWave South near Waldport have been executed, paving the way for the completion of the Oregon State University-led facility off the central coast. PacWave South will be the first utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test site in...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
yachatsnews.com
Fire destroys abandoned house Sunday north of Yachats
YACHATS – U.S. Highway 101 three miles north of Yachats was closed for nearly two hours Sunday night as firefighters from three departments fought a blaze that destroyed an abandoned house. The one-story house at 7610 N. Highway 101 had been neglected for years and half of it was...
yachatsnews.com
Yachats “Swifty” group seeks funding to expand its aid to migrating birds, builds website, launches video
YACHATS — While their winged tenants are wintering in warmer climes, a local group of bird-lovers is expanding to provide more nesting boxes for some migrating species. Thanks to the efforts of SWIFTY — Swallows In Flight to Yachats — tree swallows, violet-green swallows, chickadees and purple martins may find more housing options in the spring when they return from Central and South America and the American South.
hh-today.com
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
kezi.com
Thousands without power for several hours in west Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene were without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map. According to EWEB on January 23, 6,157 customers lost power for a few hours. The affected area was wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
kezi.com
Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
Study: Forest landslides’ frequency, size influenced more by road building, logging than heavy rain
A long-term Pacific Northwest study of landslides, clear-cutting timber and building roads shows that a forest’s management history has a greater impact on how often landslides occur and how severe they are compared to how much water is coursing through a watershed. Findings of the research, led by associate forest engineering associate professor Catalina Segura and graduate student Arianna Goodman of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, were published in the journal Earth Surface Processes and Landforms. ...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
yachatsnews.com
Newport newspaper will go to once-a-week publication Feb. 10
NEWPORT – The Newport News-Times, which has been publishing twice a week since 1993, will cut back to a one day a week on Friday, Feb. 10. The paper announced the change in a news story Friday. Publisher Jeremy Burke said a significant decline in advertising due to the pandemic, staff shortages and increasing production costs led to the “difficult decision.”
KCBY
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
kezi.com
One Dead, after a shooting incident in West Eugene, Ongoing Investigation.
One Dead, after a shooting incident in West Eugene, Ongoing Investigation. Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and are asking for nearby surveillance video.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
KVAL
Semi-truck crash closes ramp from eastbound Beltline to northbound I-5
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (3:15pm): The ramp from eastbound OR 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is now open, ODOT reported. "A semi truck crash has been removed." EUGENE, Ore. - In Eugene, the ramp from eastbound OR Highway 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is closed by a semi crash, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports.
