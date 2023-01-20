Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
Robin Wright Bonds With Daughter Dylan Penn, 31, On Outing After 2 Reunions With Ex Sean
Mother-daughter day! Robin Wright and her daughter Dylan Penn were seen getting lunch and going for a stroll through Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 22. The mom, 56, and daughter, 31, pair were all smiles as they were seen walking after spending some time at a nail salon together. They were all smiles as they got some quality time in.
