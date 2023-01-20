‘I think it’s a pretty good real estate deal for the community, for the city, and for the citizens’: Mayor talks about potential purchase of Thermo Fisher property

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
foxwilmington.com
A closer look at the details of Wilmington’s purchase of Thermo Fisher property
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Tuesday evening, Wilmington City Council will consider two items related to the possible purchase of the Thermo Fisher building and adjacent properties downtown. The first is a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an Offer to Purchase contract with River Ventures, LLC. The second is a resolution for the city to spend $750,000 on the first steps in the process of completing the deal. Here is a closer look at some of the dollar amounts and specifics associated with the items.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Housing Authority to move forward with plans to redevelop neighborhoods
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One of Wilmington’s oldest public housing communities will soon get a new look as the Wilmington Housing Authority moves forward with plans to redevelop its properties. “I’m glad they’re doing it after 80 years,” said Carlton Hines, who has lived in the Hillcrest neighborhood...
foxwilmington.com
County moves forward with ordinance aimed at addressing unsheltered in downtown
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – County Commissioners are once again voicing their concerns about the population of unhoused residents in Downtown Wilmington, specifically those congregating near Third Street and the New Hanover County Library. On Monday, commissioners voted in favor 4-1 of a proposed ordinance that would restrict sleeping on...
foxwilmington.com
H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – H2GO has discovered that a 24-inch water transmission line was damaged during its preparation to complete the final reverse osmosis (RO) water plant testing. H2GO said the damage was caused by an accidental impact from utility construction work along U.S. 17. “This is an unfortunate...
foxwilmington.com
Pickup truck and dump truck involved in crash on U.S. 17 in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Scott’s Hill Loop Rd involving a pickup truck and a dump truck on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to state troopers, the dump truck ran a red light as it was traveling northbound and...
foxwilmington.com
Local agencies to gather for ‘Landowners Lunch and Learn’ event
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) – The George Henry White Memorial Health and Education Center has announced a free event to help landowners with trees on their land save money on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., presenters will explain how landowners can reduce tax burden...
foxwilmington.com
Spafford to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The band Spafford is scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington on April 20. The venue announced on Twitter that tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at noon via Live Nation. “Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability...
foxwilmington.com
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
foxwilmington.com
Man charged in murder of KC Johnson to appear in New Hanover Co. court today
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The man charged in the murder of KC Johnson is scheduled to appear in a New Hanover County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. William Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and financial card theft. Hicks was arrested in South Carolina and...
foxwilmington.com
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly obtained warrants show the Myrtle Beach man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a North Carolina woman was taken into custody due to a welfare check. According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called to Culbertson...
foxwilmington.com
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Kimberly Quattlebaum was at her home in Whiteville Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. when she got a call that her cow, Seven, had gotten loose from his enclosure on Tom Sessions Road. Quattlebaum says she found Seven just yards down the road from...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended after his arrest during the early hours of Jan. 23 in Horry County. North Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested 58-year-old James Richey Geiger just after 1 a.m. and charged him with driving under the influence.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown...
foxwilmington.com
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday. The report states that the victim was 18 years old and a handgun was involved in the incident.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington murder victim’s sister desperate for answers 37 years after brother’s death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Patricia Rongotes last saw her brother, Randy Hockabout, alive on Jan. 24, 1986. He was found beaten to death in Wilmington the next day. Rongotes says since then, her life has not been the same. “If I was to call him and say, ‘Hey, I...
foxwilmington.com
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a suspect is in custody following an armed robbery that took place at a Family Dollar in Leland on Jan. 22. According to the announcement, 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have obtained checks and cashed them using fake identification cards. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or...
foxwilmington.com
Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying ‘alleged suspect’ of breaking and entering
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladenboro Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the “alleged suspect” of a breaking and entering at a convenience store on Monday. “On January 23th, 2023 a Breaking and Entering was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located...
foxwilmington.com
Jury will soon deliberate in Columbus County death penalty hearing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A jury could begin deliberating as early as Wednesday on whether a Columbus County man should be sentenced to death for a 2016 murder. That jury found James McKamey guilty of first-degree murder last week. He stabbed Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County teacher, to death outside of her home in 2016. He was also found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing Reshonta Love the day before.
foxwilmington.com
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Filed on Friday, Jan. 20, the complaint says that Campbell was employed from Dec. 2016 to Jan....
Comments / 0