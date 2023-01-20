ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Four adults displaced by early Thursday fire

By Robert Wang, The Repository
CANTON − A fire seriously damaged a home early Thursday resulting in four adults who lived there getting housing assistance from the local Red Cross , a Canton fire official said.

Nobody was hurt, said Canton Fire Battalion Chief Dan Reed.

Firefighters responded shortly after 3:16 a.m. to a report of a fire at a home at 1432 Garfield Ave. SW, Reed said. There they found a heavy fire in the basement that caused damage throughout the home. Firefighters had the blaze under control within about eight minutes.

Reed said a Canton fire investigator is seeking to determine the cause.

The battalion chief said the estimated damage is $10,000 to the property and $2,000 to contents in the home.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Four adults displaced by early Thursday fire

