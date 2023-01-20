Mexican pop group RBD to perform in Fresno as part of upcoming international tour

RBD, a popular Mexican Latin pop band, is reuniting, and Fresno will be one of 26 cities that’s part of their upcoming international tour.

RBD, which started as a fictional band from the Mexican telenovela “Rebelde” from 2004-2006, is scheduled to perform in Fresno on Oct. 15 at the Save Mart Center.

Presale tickets for the Fresno performance is scheduled Wednesday at noon. Ticket pricing starts at $59.50, according to the Save Mart Center website.

The 26-date tour runs Aug. 25-Dec. 1 and includes multiple stops in California, Texas and Florida, as well as showings in Mexico and Brazil.

RBD has roughly 5 million followers on social media and their videos have generated more than 100 million views on Youtube.

One of their live performances of the song “Salvame” generated 7.7 million views alone after it was posted two years ago.

“RBD is a cultural movement that has impacted two generations across the globe,” RBD manager Guillermo Rosas said in an interview with Variety . “I have been part of RBD since its first international tour in 2006 and for me to see the magic awaken again is a dream come true. We are beyond excited to put this show on the road and let the creativity flow.”

RBD has been considered one of the top Latin acts, selling out shows around the world and releasing songs in Spanish, Portuguese and English.

The group separated in 2009 but got back together in 2020, though limited to virtual showings then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group members Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni and Christopher von Uckermann all are expected to be part of the comeback tour. However, Alfonso Herrera will not join his band members, according to Billboard.com.