via.news
H&E Equipment Services And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – H&E Equipment Services (HEES), Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
via.news
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, M.D.C. Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Superior Group of Companies (SGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 15.38% 2023-01-16 04:42:16. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 5.63% 2023-01-14 17:09:08.
via.news
Artesian Resources Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ameren (AEE), Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., TPG Specialty Lending, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 9.72% 2023-01-21 11:15:09. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 9.5% 2023-01-16...
via.news
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) 28.95% 2023-01-22 01:14:14. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 8.5% 2023-01-15...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 30.77% in 21 sessions from $0.26 at 2022-12-21, to $0.34 at 22:15 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
AMD Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.01% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with AMD (AMD) rising 9.01% to $76.38 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. AMD’s last close was $70.07, 47.3% below its 52-week high of $132.96. Why is AMD Stock Going Up?. AMD’s stock is flying higher after announcing a...
via.news
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose by a staggering 29.71% in 21 sessions from $42.72 at 2022-12-23, to $55.41 at 16:15 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.54% to $11,312.47, following the last session’s upward trend. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s...
via.news
Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
via.news
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
via.news
Nio Stock 9.26% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Nio (NIO) rising 9.26% to $12.10 on Monday while NYSE jumped 0.61% to $15,874.09. Nio’s last close was $11.07, 65.25% under its 52-week high of $31.86. About Nio. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China....
via.news
Aspen Group Already 12% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 12.51% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.33, 86.34% under its 52-week high of $2.44. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 4.52% to $0.33. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Plug Power Stock Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Plug Power jumping 9.69% to $17.44 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Plug Power’s last close...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Was 10.04% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies (NIU) rising 10.04% to $5.64 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.13, 65.8% below its 52-week high of $15.00. About Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters...
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Is Down By 11%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals‘s pre-market value is already 11.54% down. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $20.80, 5.92% below its 52-week high of $22.11. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) jumping 2.61% to $20.80. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 22 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,435.80. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you’re looking to diversify your investments, an index...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 34.29% in 21 sessions from $0.35 at 2023-01-06, to $0.47 at 22:33 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock 10.24% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FuelCell Energy rising 10.24% to $3.72 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. FuelCell Energy’s last close...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:06 EST on Monday, 23 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.31% up from its 52-week low and 5.532% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Wayfair And Adial Pharmaceuticals On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, Acutus Medical, and Applied Therapeutics. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 59.45...
