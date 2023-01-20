PRT advising passengers to expect significant service disruptions this weekend 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PRT passengers should expect significant disruptions to services Downtown, on the North Shore, and in parts of the South Hills this weekend.

Inbound rail service will end at First Avenue station and outbound rail service from the North Shore will end at Steel Plaza.

Riders on the Red Line traveling between South Hills Junction and Overbrook should board any outbound car, get off at Willow, and take an inbound rail car to their destination.