PRT advising passengers to expect significant service disruptions this weekend

 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PRT passengers should expect significant disruptions to services Downtown, on the North Shore, and in parts of the South Hills this weekend.

Inbound rail service will end at First Avenue station and outbound rail service from the North Shore will end at Steel Plaza.

Riders on the Red Line traveling between South Hills Junction and Overbrook should board any outbound car, get off at Willow, and take an inbound rail car to their destination.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit continues plans for bus rapid transit project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is continuing its plans for a bus rapid transit project. But there are concerns some people may get left behind with route changes. For Amalia Tonsor, the P3 bus line is a lifeline.  "I have ridden the P3 every day for the last year," she said Monday.  Tonsor did the math and found she spent the equivalent of more than two weeks on the line last year. The Swissvale resident went to classes at Pitt and clinical at the hospital. Now she uses it to get to her nursing job.   "There are so many kinds...
Work begins beneath crumbling bridge following Channel 11 report

PITTSBURGH — Crews were spotted beneath a crumbling bridge in the city of Pittsburgh on Monday, just days after Channel 11 reported on the neighborhood’s concerns. Channel 11 told you earlier this month that rusty pieces of metal and debris have been falling from the California Avenue Bridge, which runs over Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland.
McKnight Road reopens following violent overnight crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKnight Road in the North Hills has reopened following an overnight violent crash. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Peebles Road.The northbound lanes of McKnight were closed while first responders remained on the scene.All lanes of the roadway reopened just before 7:45 a.m.One man was injured in the crash. His condition is not known at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement

Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
Tractor trailer overturns, spilling load and creating mess in Connellsville neighborhood

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- First responders and emergency crews are dealing with some major damage in Fayette County after a tractor trailer overturned, spilling its load near a residential area on Tuesday morning.The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at Springfield Pike and McCoy Hollow Road in Connellsville.The tractor trailer overturned on its side with a rip in its roof. It was carrying metal pipes used to make fences.Just before the crash, the driver of the tractor trailer reportedly lost control on a steep hill, which was marked with signs, authorities said.Crews shut down Route 711 between the two intersections with McCoy Hollow Road, PennDOT said. It's unclear how long the road will be closed. The tractor trailer hit two homes and took out the front porch of one of them. No injuries were reported.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
Pittsburgh Weather: Winter storm system to bring snow and rain Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While we are in the midst of some quiet weather Monday night and Tuesday, a winter storm system is set to impact the region by daybreak Wednesday.  WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThis system is one that looks to bring snow and rain to the area, possibly even some freezing rain. As of Monday evening, this storm was located in the southwest.  As it crosses the country, the low pressure driving this storm will strengthen and gather additional moisture. This moisture will interact with cooler temperatures pooled over much of the north. This will...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern panhandle, western PA, and Eastern OH. Counties include Hancock, Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey Counties . Accumulating snow fall out ahead of a wintery mix and afternoon rain showers is expect for our day […]
5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain changing to snow as new week begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain and snow showers have been alternating across much of the tri-state area all day, with wet snow dropping up to an inch in spots to the north like Mercer County.ALERT: None.AWARE: Rain/snow showers change to all snow tonight.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosPittsburgh has picked up a half-inch of snow so far and the rain/snow showers will continue through early to mid-evening before everything changes to all snow later tonight. Snow showers will stick around through midday Monday with a chance for a few heavier snow showers to develop during the morning rush. Give yourself some extra...
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Plant Wizard, Flower Farm Crew, and more

Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. Do you have a strong passion for the arts? The Pittsburgh CLO, hailed as one of the nation’s premier regional theaters, is seeking a creative, sales-oriented individual to serve as the Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. As a member of the Marketing team, the successful candidate will be responsible for generating additional earned revenue through the sale of merchandise at performances, the CLO Academy, the CLO online store, and at other events and locales. Pay is $22/hour. Click here for more details.
