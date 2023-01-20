Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Middlesex Water Company And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
Labour will reconnect ‘tarnished UK’ with European allies, says Lammy
Labour will make closer cooperation with Europe across security, trade and foreign policy a central plank of a plan to reconnect “a tarnished UK” with its closest allies, David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, will say in a landmark speech designed to mark out the diplomatic mission of a future Labour government.
via.news
Intuit And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), Macquarie/First Trust Global (MFD), Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company Sponsored ADR (PHI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee...
via.news
Copper Futures Rises By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
via.news
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Went Down By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 27.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Monday, 23 January, Natural Gas (NG) is $3.45. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 15622, 99.99% below its average volume of 5397873086.64. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.91% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 22 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. The EUR/CHF currency pair is a pair of the European Union’s single currency and the Swiss franc. This combination has been a popular pairing throughout history. However, there are a variety of factors that can cause the pair to move.
via.news
USD/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.87% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:21 EST on Sunday, 22 January, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.92. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.056% up from its 52-week low and 9.5% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., TPG Specialty Lending, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 9.72% 2023-01-21 11:15:09. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 9.5% 2023-01-16...
via.news
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.78. Usd/cnh snaps four-day uptrend around 6.7700 despite PBOC inaction. Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and fears of fresh geopolitical tensions emanating from China...
via.news
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.74% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) jumping 9.74% to $9.86 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.66% to $11,140.43. Rumble’s last close was $8.98, 51.51% below its 52-week high of $18.52. About Rumble. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform...
via.news
India Fund, Eaton Vance Tax, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – India Fund (IFN), Eaton Vance Tax (ETO), Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) India Fund (IFN) 12.03% 2023-01-14 04:44:07. Eaton Vance Tax (ETO) 7.44% 2023-01-13 09:14:08.
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 23.35% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-01-13, to $0.54 at 19:25 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.66% to $11,140.43, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
via.news
Wayfair And InterCloud Systems On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, SVB Financial Group, and Coinbase. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 46.87...
Comments / 0