Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Labour will reconnect ‘tarnished UK’ with European allies, says Lammy
Labour will make closer cooperation with Europe across security, trade and foreign policy a central plank of a plan to reconnect “a tarnished UK” with its closest allies, David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, will say in a landmark speech designed to mark out the diplomatic mission of a future Labour government.
USD/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.87% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:21 EST on Sunday, 22 January, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.92. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.056% up from its 52-week low and 9.5% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Middlesex Water Company And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.91% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 22 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. The EUR/CHF currency pair is a pair of the European Union’s single currency and the Swiss franc. This combination has been a popular pairing throughout history. However, there are a variety of factors that can cause the pair to move.
Merck And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Clorox Company (CLX), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FutureFuel Corp. (FF) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
EUR/GBP Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.04% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:10 EST on Sunday, 22 January, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.789% up from its 52-week low and 5.143% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.78. Usd/cnh snaps four-day uptrend around 6.7700 despite PBOC inaction. Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and fears of fresh geopolitical tensions emanating from China...
Copper Futures Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. If you’re wondering whether copper futures are a good investment, it’s important to remember that you’re taking a risk when you invest. You may have to accept a large loss on your investment, but if you can diversify your portfolio, you’ll be better protected against massive losses.
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
India Fund, Eaton Vance Tax, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – India Fund (IFN), Eaton Vance Tax (ETO), Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) India Fund (IFN) 12.03% 2023-01-14 04:44:07. Eaton Vance Tax (ETO) 7.44% 2023-01-13 09:14:08.
