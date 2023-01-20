Read full article on original website
Corn Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.91% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Monday, 23 January, Corn (ZC) is $666.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 88561, 21.46% below its average volume of 112765.9. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 4.55% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Monday, 23 January, Coffee (KC) is $158.60. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 15101, 20.49% below its average volume of 18993.3. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.91% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 22 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. The EUR/CHF currency pair is a pair of the European Union’s single currency and the Swiss franc. This combination has been a popular pairing throughout history. However, there are a variety of factors that can cause the pair to move.
Nikkei 225 Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 3.98% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,849.00. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.78% up from its 52-week low and 8.12% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.78. Usd/cnh snaps four-day uptrend around 6.7700 despite PBOC inaction. Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and fears of fresh geopolitical tensions emanating from China...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,042.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.87% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:21 EST on Sunday, 22 January, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.92. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.056% up from its 52-week low and 9.5% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
A South American currency union? Don't hold your breath
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South America is not likely to have a common currency bloc to rival the euro any time soon, analysts said on Monday, despite excited chatter sparked by officials in Brazil and Argentina raising the prospect of a shared tender.
HBT Financial And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – HBT Financial (HBT), UFP Technologies (UFPT), John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 23.35% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-01-13, to $0.54 at 19:25 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.66% to $11,140.43, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
Intuit And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), Macquarie/First Trust Global (MFD), Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company Sponsored ADR (PHI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee...
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC), Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI), The RMR Group (RMR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) 7.39% 2023-01-13 13:14:09. Cohen &...
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Nordic American Tankers Limited, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 10.98% 2023-01-07 01:09:11. Nordic American Tankers...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) 28.95% 2023-01-22 01:14:14. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 8.5% 2023-01-15...
Coinbase Stock 11.35% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coinbase rising 11.35% to $55.03 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Coinbase’s...
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
SVB Financial Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.78% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rising 13.78% to $284.49 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43. SVB Financial Group’s last close was $250.04, 64.53% below its 52-week high of $704.99. About SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is a multi-faceted...
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., TPG Specialty Lending, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 9.72% 2023-01-21 11:15:09. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 9.5% 2023-01-16...
Wayfair And InterCloud Systems On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, SVB Financial Group, and Coinbase. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 46.87...
