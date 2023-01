The sputtering Indiana Pacers will try to snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls, playing the second leg of a back-to-back set, visit Indianapolis. Chicago comes in riding a three-game winning streak after a 111-100 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the latest triumph. Zach LaVine added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic amassed 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO