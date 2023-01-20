ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Post Register

Los Angeles mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA

