Post Register

Green scores career-high 42, Rockets end 13-game skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to snap a 13-game losing streak. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 21 points by halftime and kept...
Post Register

House scores 32 to propel Oakland over Detroit Mercy 76-67

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 32 points to lead Oakland to a 76-67 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday night. Moore made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League). He added seven assists and five rebounds. Rocket Watts sank three 3-pointers and scored 16. Keaton Harvey pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.
