DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 32 points to lead Oakland to a 76-67 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday night. Moore made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League). He added seven assists and five rebounds. Rocket Watts sank three 3-pointers and scored 16. Keaton Harvey pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO