Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, turning to mixed precipitation near and to the south of Interstate 80, then and back to snow later tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches over the higher terrain of Sullivan and Tioga counties. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...|The snow will fall moderately heavy at times, at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour later this evening through a few hours after midnight.

CAMERON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO