Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Mercer, Venango by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson; Mercer; Venango WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches and ice accumulations near the interstate 80 corridor around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Indiana; Lawrence; Westmoreland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch, mainly west of the Allegheny Front. Trace amounts of ice are expected east of the Allegheny Front towards the end of the event. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Montour, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, turning to mixed precipitation near and to the south of Interstate 80, then and back to snow later tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches over the higher terrain of Sullivan and Tioga counties. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...|The snow will fall moderately heavy at times, at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour later this evening through a few hours after midnight.
Comments / 0