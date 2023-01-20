ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD officers crash into downtown Los Angeles pole

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
 4 days ago

LAPD officers crash into DTLA pole 01:08

At least one officer from the Los Angeles Police Department was sent to the hospital after crashing a cruiser into a pole in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash happened on the 870 block of South Alameda Street and involved two officers.

The extent of the officers' injuries are unknown at this time, however, it is common for officers to be taken to the hospital when they are involved in a crash.

Authorities have closed the intersection as they investigate the crash.

HRPuffinStuff
4d ago

Probably doing what they always do. Putting on the police lights, and faking an emergency call just to get traffic out of their way. That doesn't mean the lamp posts will move too.🤡

