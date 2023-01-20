LAPD officers crash into downtown Los Angeles pole

LAPD officers crash into DTLA pole 01:08

At least one officer from the Los Angeles Police Department was sent to the hospital after crashing a cruiser into a pole in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash happened on the 870 block of South Alameda Street and involved two officers.

The extent of the officers' injuries are unknown at this time, however, it is common for officers to be taken to the hospital when they are involved in a crash.

Authorities have closed the intersection as they investigate the crash.