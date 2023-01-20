ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Mercury roundup (Jan. 19): Tyler Rossi has career game for Owen J. Roberts boys basketball in win over Pottsgrove

papreplive.com

Behind potent offense, Pottstown boys basketball makes strides this winter

In his second year at the helm of the Pottstown boys basketball team, Ken Ivory is happy with the turnaround, but still sees plenty of room for improvement. A 6-16 overall record with just three Frontier wins in the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season marked a setback from the year prior. But so far through 2022-23, the Trojans have been pounding the drum.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Julian Sadler making a jump in junior year at Perkiomen Valley

COLLEGEVILLE >> It was a split second. Not much time to react. But almost enough for Julian Sadler. Down two points with three seconds left in regulation against Pottstown, Kyle Shawaluk tied it up 64-64 with a mid-range jumper. On the ensuing inbound pass — one second left — Sadler made the interception, hooked around and got one last shot off.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback

EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown West rolls over WC Rustin

DOWNINGTOWN>> The Downingtown West boys basketball bounced back from a tough Ches-Mont League loss to Coatesville Thursday night by looking very impressive in a convincing 71-52 win over West Chester Rustin Saturday afternoon at Wagner Gymnasium. Downingtown West (13-4) led from start to finish and the host Whippets shot a...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Episcopal Academy’s Chase Bearley is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-29)

A junior at EA, Chase Bearley posted a time of 21.41 in the boys 50 free (.2 seconds off the school record) in a recent meet against Germantown Academy, then jumped into the boys 100 free with a blistering time of 47.23. As a sophomore, Bearley was selected to the All-Main Line boys swimming second team last winter, and he was chosen to the second team All-Inter-Ac water polo squad this past fall. “We are fortunate to have an athlete like Chase competing for our team,” said EA swimming head coach Brian Kline. “Week after week, Chase puts in the hours to improve in and out of the water. He is one of the most versatile swimmers we have – he can be counted on in any event here at EA — yet thrives in the 50 and 100 freestyle. We are fortunate to have him here at EA, in and out of the water.”
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Undefeated Unionville swimmers edge Rustin in close meet

Kennett Square >> Following Unionville’s closely-fought dual swimming meet victories against West Chester Rustin Saturday at the Kennett Area YMCA, Longhorn head coach Mike Mangan reflected on the close family-like feeling between the two squads. “It’s a family thing,” said Mangan. “The reason we were excited about this meet...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Recruiting Another Wyomissing OL: 2024 Tackle Caleb Brewer

Penn State hit a home run in recruiting in this year’s class when they signed five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and now James Franklin and his coaches will be back at Wyomissing High School trying to sign another talented player from that school in the Class of 2024.
WYOMISSING, PA
conshystuff.com

Indoor Golf Coming Soon to Fayette Street

Penn Club on 2nd. You might be asking yourself what exactly that means… well the owners of this new business know a bit about the history of Conshohocken and we are thrilled they are paying tribute to this old club. Read the history of a house here: https://conshystuff.com/history-of-a-house-12-west-second-avenue-was-it-a-house/ In talking to the owners Lori Burt and Christine Carr over the past few months about this project, they are really excited to be bringing this to Conshohocken. It sounds like progress is being made inside and out and they are looking forward to an opening at the end of February. So, what is the Penn Club on 2nd in 2023? It is going to be a private indoor golf, with a clubhouse for members. We’re looking forward to all the details in the near future.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
975thefanatic.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community

A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Triangle

Generation Gentrifiers: How Suburban-Born College Students are Ruining Philadelphia

3990 Market St: It is supposed to be home to 68 low-income Black and brown families. The owner of the building, IBID Associates LP, has given their residents until December 27th to find new homes as they let their contract with the Department of Housing and Human Development expire. This further destruction of a once Black community to satisfy ever-hungry University City is a plague to the city and an example of the dark reality of what it means to be Black and poor in University City. Big business sees you as disposable. It’s important to note that “University City” was not always what we called this neighborhood. It used to be called the “Black Bottom,” and to some people it’s still “Da Bottom.” In reality, “University City” is a marketing campaign that’s bulldozed through a now-forgotten black hub, and has successfully done what gentrifiers do best: erase what once belonged. Calling the area “University City” is a slap in the face to those who knew what their home was when white people were still scared to go within ten blocks of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

