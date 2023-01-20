ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls

If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
A Simple and Delicious Chinese Lo Mein Recipe

Lo mein is a traditional Chinese dish that has a long and rich history. The dish is believed to have originated in the Canton region of China, which is now known as Guangdong province. The name "lo mein" literally means "stirred noodles," which refers to the method of preparation where the ingredients are quickly stir-fried together.
Best ice fishing tent

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When winter arrives and the temperatures drop low enough to freeze lakes in the Northern states, it’s time for ice fishing to begin. While ice fishing began as a means of finding food, it is now mainly for sport, although many anglers eat what they catch.
Taco Tuesday Heated Lazy Susan Topping Bar with a 20-Oz. Warming Pot and 4 Tortilla Holders ~ Save 25%

Do you love Taco Tuesday? Hurry over to Amazon where you can save 25% on this Taco Tuesday Heated Lazy Susan Topping Bar with 4-tortilla holders!. The removable 20oz. warmer keeps queso, meats, beans or rice at the perfect temperature. The pot can be removed, allowing for easy clean up. The topping tray includes 6 removable trays that are perfect for holding your favorite toppings such as lettuce, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, salsa and more. The set comes with 4 taco holders for both hard and soft shells.
Poughkeepsie, NY
