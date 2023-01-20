Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
69 years of Dick’s: Get a burger for just 19 cents this week
SEATTLE - Dick’s Drive-In this week is celebrating their 69th anniversary in Seattle, and folks can get their hands on a burger for the original price of just 19 cents. The fast-food chain was founded in Seattle in 1954 and has largely kept its iconic menu unchanged for nearly seven decades. The first restaurant opened in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood, then the second opened on Broadway in Capitol Hill in 1955—followed by locations in Crown Hill, Lake City, Queen Anne, and nearby towns like Everett, Kent and Bellevue.
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
q13fox.com
Kraken Broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh on Good Day Seattle
FOX 13, the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena announced a new media partnership on Monday. Kraken Broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh joined FOX 13's Bill Wixey on Good Day Seattle to talk about the season.
MyNorthwest.com
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
Downtown Seattle shoppers feeling the impact of recent big business closures
SEATTLE — Time is running out for another downtown Seattle staple. One of downtown Seattle’s longest-standing movie theaters is closing its doors next month. The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater is one of 39 that will shut off screens across the country. "It's terrible because it's common that...
q13fox.com
From Good Day Seattle: The Glenfiddich Highlander Cocoa recipe
Make your favorite hot chocolate to taste. Add hot chocolate to mug/glass then add Glenfiddich and stir. Top with a layer of whipped cream and grate chocolate shavings in top. Enjoy responsibly.
Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever
The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
q13fox.com
Upcoming Seattle Convention Center sparks hope for future as more stores close downtown
SEATTLE - big businesses are set to close in downtown Seattle and tech companies see a flurry of layoffs, city officials are hoping the Seattle Convention Center's big expansion will drive some positive change. The expansion at the Seattle Convention Center is set to open on Jan. 25. Still, even...
425magazine.com
Arena Sports Opens New Family Entertainment Center in Issaquah
After its founding in Seattle in 1995, Arena Sports has expanded into five locations across the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the family-run business continued its growth with the opening of the new Issaquah Family Entertainment Center. The family-fun spot, which opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19, offers...
KING-5
Seattle prepares for another king tide to impact vulnerable neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Another king tide is expected to hit Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning. However, the KING 5 weather team doesn’t expect it to be as severe as the one last month. About 90,000 sandbags have been placed in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood by the...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s how another park-to-be is getting used while waiting
We’ve been reporting on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site, bought by the city in 2014, planned for park development until the pandemic led Parks to put this and other projects on hold. In the short run, the former dry-cleaner/mini-mart site is supposed to get soil cleanup, but even that plan’s been dragging on. So community members set up an unofficial skatepark on the site – and that got relatively swift Parks action, shutting it down. We updated the situation in coverage of this past week’s Morgan Community Association meeting. That’s one of three “landbanked” future park sites in West Seattle. Today, an update on another:
q13fox.com
Silver Alert: 75-year-old Mark Hamilton last seen in Belltown
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating 75-year-ld Mark Hamilton. A Silver Alert was activated after he went missing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.
q13fox.com
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 announce new media partnership
SEATTLE - FOX 13 (KCPQ), Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken announced on Monday that they are teaming up to create a new media partnership. The partnership includes a new Kraken-focused show, "What’s Kraken?," which will debut on Feb. 8 and air every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pacific Time on FOX 13 for the remainder of the season.
luxury-houses.net
Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M
The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
downtownbellevue.com
New Restaurant to Open at Old Pearl Location in Bellevue
A new Bellevue restaurant, Legion, will be opening at 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. This is located within The Bellevue Collection, where Pearl Seafood and Oyster Bar previously resided. According to City of Bellevue permits, the remodel of the restaurant space will include bar relocation, restroom refresh, interior wall updates, and...
urbnlivn.com
West-facing lake views in Kirkland like-new build
One of the Heron 5 is on the market at 11128 78th Ct NE in Kirkland, part of the conclave of five luxury homes overlooking Lake Washington. Built last year by Conner Homes, buyers can enjoy like-new construction without waiting for it to complete! Situated near the eastern shore of Lake Washington, the home is designed to have views of the lake or Mt Rainier while still boasting quick commutes to Bellevue and Seattle.
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity
SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
kptv.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
Comments / 2