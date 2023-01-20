ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

AOL Corp

Will Bitcoin Keep Falling In 2023?

When you look back at 2022, it was a tough year cryptocurrency. About $1.3 trillion was wiped off the value of the market. The world’s most popular digital coin, Bitcoin, has seen a more than 60% price slump. Whenever a person thinks of investing in the crypto market, the first thing that comes to mind is Bitcoin because of its reputation, and people believe that they can earn significant returns.
astaga.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Price Could See Another 30% Rally

Bitcoin worth has already had a great week. The digital asset already rallied to two-month highs above $23,000 and continues to be sustaining a great portion of its bullish momentum. Regardless of this already spectacular development over the previous couple of weeks, a crypto analyst recognized on Twitter as Kaleo is just not satisfied that the perfect of the mini-bull run has handed.
u.today

'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
investing.com

Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run

© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Surge

Bitcoin continues to prove why it is a favorite among investors. Ethereum's firm grasp on the DeFi niche doesn't look to be weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
astaga.com

After Bitcoin’s Recent Surge, Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hit $2K?

Over the course of the previous three weeks, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has seen a meteoric rise. Even though are a couple of bearish indications that seem alongside the degrees of decrease timeframes, bulls have continued to prevail. Nonetheless, as per current evaluation by specialists, the worth appears to point a development exhaustion transfer is at present underway.
bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Cryptos That Could Explode In Price This Week – BTC, OKB, FIL, HBAR, FTM

Cryptocurrencies are still doing well in the first few weeks of 2023, and it comes as no surprise that many people are looking for reliable digital assets to invest in. For the final week of January, we have picked top 5 cryptos that have a strong potential to maintain their double-digit gains as the month wraps up.

