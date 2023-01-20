Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
AOL Corp
Will Bitcoin Keep Falling In 2023?
When you look back at 2022, it was a tough year cryptocurrency. About $1.3 trillion was wiped off the value of the market. The world’s most popular digital coin, Bitcoin, has seen a more than 60% price slump. Whenever a person thinks of investing in the crypto market, the first thing that comes to mind is Bitcoin because of its reputation, and people believe that they can earn significant returns.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
astaga.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Price Could See Another 30% Rally
Bitcoin worth has already had a great week. The digital asset already rallied to two-month highs above $23,000 and continues to be sustaining a great portion of its bullish momentum. Regardless of this already spectacular development over the previous couple of weeks, a crypto analyst recognized on Twitter as Kaleo is just not satisfied that the perfect of the mini-bull run has handed.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Tesla stock could rally 35% as recent price cuts have already been a huge success in China, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Tesla could rally 35% this year as its recent price cuts have already been a success in China, Wedbush's Dan Ives said. In a Wedbush survey, 70% of consumers in China said they were positively influenced by recent price cuts to purchase a Tesla. That could lead a rebound the...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues
Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.
u.today
'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
Paul Krugman says bitcoin could be losing out to the 'pet rock of ages' gold because scandals are denting faith in crypto
Some investors are losing faith in fashionable technobabble and turning to gold, "the pet rock of ages", Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman has suggested.
Mortgage rates drop to the lowest level since September: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.15% for the week ending Jan. 19, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Surge
Bitcoin continues to prove why it is a favorite among investors. Ethereum's firm grasp on the DeFi niche doesn't look to be weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
astaga.com
After Bitcoin’s Recent Surge, Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hit $2K?
Over the course of the previous three weeks, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has seen a meteoric rise. Even though are a couple of bearish indications that seem alongside the degrees of decrease timeframes, bulls have continued to prevail. Nonetheless, as per current evaluation by specialists, the worth appears to point a development exhaustion transfer is at present underway.
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Cryptos That Could Explode In Price This Week – BTC, OKB, FIL, HBAR, FTM
Cryptocurrencies are still doing well in the first few weeks of 2023, and it comes as no surprise that many people are looking for reliable digital assets to invest in. For the final week of January, we have picked top 5 cryptos that have a strong potential to maintain their double-digit gains as the month wraps up.
CNBC
Elon Musk testifies he would have sold SpaceX stock to take Tesla private in 2018
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by shareholders for a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share. Under oath, Musk said he could have sold shares of SpaceX, the reusable rocket maker that he...
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin Bottoms Issues Alert, Says Crypto Forming Biggest Bull Trap He’s Ever Seen
The trader who nailed last year’s epic Bitcoin (BTC) meltdown is issuing a warning, saying the current rally is not going to end well for crypto bulls. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 710,100 Twitter followers that he thinks that real and organic demand is not responsible for the strength in the crypto markets.
