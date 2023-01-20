Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights thanks community for another successful season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Glittering Lights has plenty to celebrate following the conclusion of its 22nd holiday season earlier this month. 16 local churches and organizations participated in the Living Nativity. Santa Claus came down from the North Pole 21 times before Christmas Eve. Local boy scout troops passed...
news3lv.com
Chinatown Plaza kicks off Year of the Rabbit festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown Plaza welcomed in the New Year with open arms as it kicked off its Year of the Rabbit festival. The Las Vegas community joined in honoring the Chinese New Year at the plaza's two-night celebration on Saturday. Guests were surrounded by local food trucks...
news3lv.com
James Taylor announces limited engagement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Musician James Taylor has announced a limited run of shows at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas later this year. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform for five nights at The Chelsea in June, according to Live Nation. Shows are scheduled for June 3,...
news3lv.com
Fremont Street Experience showcases Lunar New Year display
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Asian communities throughout the nation and here in Las Vegas are celebrating the Lunar New Year. The zodiac animal for the 2023 Lunar New Year is the rabbit. The world's largest digital display, Viva Vision, located at the Fremont Street Experience, showcased 3D Chinese New...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Brandi
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brandi is an outgoing 19-year-old who likes to help people. She loves music and sings in her choir at Auburn University in Alabama. She also loves Star Wars so much that at her wish reveal, a whole cast of Star Wars characters were there to greet her to announce that her wish to go to Disney World was coming true!
news3lv.com
Tie the knot on Valentine's Day at The Little Vegas Chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — February, the month of love, is right around the corner, and if you're ready to tie the knot, The Little Vegas Chapel is ready to celebrate all the love. The chapel, located in the Neon Gateway near the famed Arts District, is celebrating Valentine's Day and National Wedding Month with a special package and week-long promotion.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Valentine's Day happenings across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and those planning to celebrate their loved ones will have many options to choose from across the valley. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory will once again be hosting its annual 'Lights of Love' display at its cactus garden starting Friday, February 3rd, through Valentine's Day.
news3lv.com
Vitalant to host blood drive at Tivoli Village Tuesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Locals will have the opportunity to donate blood during an upcoming blood drive hosted by Vitalant. It's happening at The Piazza inside Tivoli Village on Tuesday, January 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers for the event say walk-ups are welcome but booking an...
news3lv.com
Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked top ten best city to celebrate the Lunar New Year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lunar New Year is here, and a new study has ranked Las Vegas as one of the best cities for the holiday. According to experts with Lawn Love, Las Vegas was ranked seventh for Lunar New Year Celebrations based on several metrics. Data was collected...
news3lv.com
Latin pop group RBD returns to the stage after 15 years with 'Soy Rebelde Tour'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get your red ties and pink cowboy hats ready Las Vegas, Latin pop group multi-generational phenomenon RBD returns after 15 years with an international tour. The "Soy Rebelde Tour" is set to include 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The tour will...
news3lv.com
Keep Memory Alive announces lineup for 26th annual Power of Love Gala
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive has announced the lineup of entertainers participating in the 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Performances and appearances by many include Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer,...
news3lv.com
Pirate Fest to return to Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fantasy fans are sailing their ships to Las Vegas for this year's Pirate Fest. The largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West is making its return to Craig Ranch Park on March 25 -26 from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. The family fun...
news3lv.com
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour coming to South Point Arena
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour is coming back to Las Vegas for one night only at the South Point Arena. On Saturday, March 4, top-ranked bull riders will compete in the invitation-only, action-packed three-round competition. According to event officials, the winner will have...
news3lv.com
Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
news3lv.com
Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The excitement continues to build as Las Vegas gears up to host a Formula 1 race later this year. Race officials shared their vision on Monday as part of the Preview Las Vegas event put on by the Vegas Chamber at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
news3lv.com
Farm Basket set to open second location with grand opening celebration
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local food franchise Farm Basket is expanding, with a new location coming to the east side of town later this week. The iconic chicken and turkey fast food joint announced the grand opening of its second location, slated for Wednesday, January 25, at 11 a.m.
news3lv.com
Goodwill offering on-the-spot hiring during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking to interview and hire dozens of job seekers during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Las Vegas Blvd/Robindale Road location. Store managers will be...
