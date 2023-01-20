ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Glittering Lights thanks community for another successful season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Glittering Lights has plenty to celebrate following the conclusion of its 22nd holiday season earlier this month. 16 local churches and organizations participated in the Living Nativity. Santa Claus came down from the North Pole 21 times before Christmas Eve. Local boy scout troops passed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Chinatown Plaza kicks off Year of the Rabbit festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown Plaza welcomed in the New Year with open arms as it kicked off its Year of the Rabbit festival. The Las Vegas community joined in honoring the Chinese New Year at the plaza's two-night celebration on Saturday. Guests were surrounded by local food trucks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Street Experience showcases Lunar New Year display

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Asian communities throughout the nation and here in Las Vegas are celebrating the Lunar New Year. The zodiac animal for the 2023 Lunar New Year is the rabbit. The world's largest digital display, Viva Vision, located at the Fremont Street Experience, showcased 3D Chinese New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Brandi

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brandi is an outgoing 19-year-old who likes to help people. She loves music and sings in her choir at Auburn University in Alabama. She also loves Star Wars so much that at her wish reveal, a whole cast of Star Wars characters were there to greet her to announce that her wish to go to Disney World was coming true!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tie the knot on Valentine's Day at The Little Vegas Chapel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — February, the month of love, is right around the corner, and if you're ready to tie the knot, The Little Vegas Chapel is ready to celebrate all the love. The chapel, located in the Neon Gateway near the famed Arts District, is celebrating Valentine's Day and National Wedding Month with a special package and week-long promotion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Valentine's Day happenings across Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and those planning to celebrate their loved ones will have many options to choose from across the valley. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory will once again be hosting its annual 'Lights of Love' display at its cactus garden starting Friday, February 3rd, through Valentine's Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vitalant to host blood drive at Tivoli Village Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Locals will have the opportunity to donate blood during an upcoming blood drive hosted by Vitalant. It's happening at The Piazza inside Tivoli Village on Tuesday, January 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers for the event say walk-ups are welcome but booking an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Keep Memory Alive announces lineup for 26th annual Power of Love Gala

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive has announced the lineup of entertainers participating in the 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Performances and appearances by many include Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pirate Fest to return to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fantasy fans are sailing their ships to Las Vegas for this year's Pirate Fest. The largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West is making its return to Craig Ranch Park on March 25 -26 from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. The family fun...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour coming to South Point Arena

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour is coming back to Las Vegas for one night only at the South Point Arena. On Saturday, March 4, top-ranked bull riders will compete in the invitation-only, action-packed three-round competition. According to event officials, the winner will have...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill offering on-the-spot hiring during upcoming job fair

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking to interview and hire dozens of job seekers during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Las Vegas Blvd/Robindale Road location. Store managers will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV

