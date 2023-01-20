Read full article on original website
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
lookout.co
Devastated by storms and denied by insurance, Lompico residents navigate uncertain recovery
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Since a colossal New Year’s Eve storm caused part of the hillside that his house sits on to collapse, Benjamin Short has been in a constant daily battle to save his home.
Santa Clara County asks to be included in presidential disaster declaration on storm damage
SAN JOSE -- A state senator representing San Jose sent a letter to the White House on Friday requesting that Santa Clara County be included in a presidential major disaster declaration that was declared for other surrounding counties earlier this month. Sen. Dave Cortese penned the letter, which was signed by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, whose district spans parts of Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties.The major disaster declaration could allow the county and residents to access additional emergency funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency."This disaster has threatened lives, displaced rural residents as well as our unhoused residents, and has caused substantial damage to our parks, roads and infrastructure in Santa Clara County," the letter said. A major disaster declaration was issued on Jan. 14 for Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. It was extended to Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barabara Counties on Jan. 17. Santa Clara County had tallied an initial damage estimate of $27 million as of Jan. 18, according to a county spokesperson, but assessments were continuing to be made.
sanbenito.com
County closes emergency storm shelter
San Benito County officials announced Jan. 19 that the emergency shelter established at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister for victims of recent storms is now closed. The County of San Benito, with support from the American Red Cross, Office of Emergency Services and Health and Human Services Agency mobilized a temporary 24-hour emergency shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building on Jan. 15. The location provided space for displaced members of the community seeking shelter due to storms and severe flooding, says a press release from the county.
KTVU FOX 2
California farmers trying to assess damage after massive winter storms
WATSONVILLE, CA - Farmers in California, who had been hoping for an end to the drought, are now trying to deal with flooded fields and damaged crops after this winter's massive rains. At Lakeside Organic Gardens in Watsonville, a month of solid rain proved to be both a blessing and...
Emergency repair work begins in Santa Cruz after storms battered coast
The recent storms battered the coast of Santa Cruz County, where major portions of the walkway and road were washed away along the iconic West Cliff Drive.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV): Now that the storms are over, the recovery process took a step in the right direction on Sunday afternoon. Over 100 volunteers came out to the first of many clean up events at Capitola Beach. The event was organized by the City of Capitola's Recreation Department and Save Our Shores. Erica Donnelly-Greenan The post Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister says tight budget is behind animal shelter woes
The San Benito County Civil Grand Jury report on the Hollister Animal Shelter resulted in seven findings and recommendations which required a response from both the Hollister Police Department and the city of Hollister. The response was completed and released by Hollister City Manager Brett Miller on Nov. 7, 2022.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
KTVU FOX 2
Residents of San Ramon senior community still homeless after New Year's flood
Dozens of elderly San Ramon residents are still unable to live in their homes. This, after a New Year’s Eve flood sent a river of water into their senior community.
People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes. “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
tpgonlinedaily.com
Gift to Gutzwiller Memorial, Thanks to Pickleball in the Park
Capitola-Aptos Rotary Club hosted their inaugural “Sunday Funday: Pickleball in the Park” event on May 22 in Aptos — which led to a $1,000 donation for the Sgt. Gutzwiller Memorial at Willowbrook Park. Laura Grinder and Kendra Cleary, co-presidents of the club, and Rotarian Dr. Arthur Dover...
lookout.co
At least 7 killed in mass shootings in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. At least seven people were killed in two related shootings in the beach-side community of Half Moon Bay, an act of violence that comes just two days after 11 people were killed in another mass shooting in Monterey Park.
No vacation, no pension, no bonus: San Mateo County's 'extra help' workers allege unequal treatment
Flex employees make up more than a fourth of the county workforce but receive few benefits. Two years ago, 36-year-old Jude Devilla was eager to begin a new position as a full-time registered dental assistant at the Fair Oaks Health Center. Devilla, who was previously working in a private dental...
kazu.org
Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains start the long process of recovery after storms
The parade of storms that hammered California has finally ended. President Biden is in the state today touring damaged areas. In the Santa Cruz Mountains along the state's central coast, residents are starting the long process of recovery. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports. JERIMIAH OETTING, BYLINE: Felton is...
sanjoseinside.com
San José Announces It Will Open Transition Facilities for Unhoused Residents Evacuated During Recent Storms
The City of San José is setting up “Evacuee Transition Facilities” at existing quick-build housing communities, including Rue Ferrari, Monterey/Bernal and Mabury, as temporary 24-hour emergency evacuation centers beginning Monday. Heavy rain and flooding along creeks and the Guadalupe River the past three weeks forced the evacuation...
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him...
7 dead, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay this afternoon, a source confirmed to ABC7 News.
