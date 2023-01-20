ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 12

Related
KMJ

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County asks to be included in presidential disaster declaration on storm damage

SAN JOSE -- A state senator representing San Jose sent a letter to the White House on Friday requesting that Santa Clara County be included in a presidential major disaster declaration that was declared for other surrounding counties earlier this month. Sen. Dave Cortese penned the letter, which was signed by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, whose district spans parts of Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties.The major disaster declaration could allow the county and residents to access additional emergency funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency."This disaster has threatened lives, displaced rural residents as well as our unhoused residents, and has caused substantial damage to our parks, roads and infrastructure in Santa Clara County," the letter said. A major disaster declaration was issued on Jan. 14 for Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. It was extended to Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barabara Counties on Jan. 17. Santa Clara County had tallied an initial damage estimate of $27 million as of Jan. 18, according to a county spokesperson, but assessments were continuing to be made. 
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

County closes emergency storm shelter

San Benito County officials announced Jan. 19 that the emergency shelter established at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister for victims of recent storms is now closed. The County of San Benito, with support from the American Red Cross, Office of Emergency Services and Health and Human Services Agency mobilized a temporary 24-hour emergency shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building on Jan. 15. The location provided space for displaced members of the community seeking shelter due to storms and severe flooding, says a press release from the county.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV): Now that the storms are over, the recovery process took a step in the right direction on Sunday afternoon. Over 100 volunteers came out to the first of many clean up events at Capitola Beach. The event was organized by the City of Capitola's Recreation Department and Save Our Shores. Erica Donnelly-Greenan The post Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach appeared first on KION546.
CAPITOLA, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister says tight budget is behind animal shelter woes

The San Benito County Civil Grand Jury report on the Hollister Animal Shelter resulted in seven findings and recommendations which required a response from both the Hollister Police Department and the city of Hollister. The response was completed and released by Hollister City Manager Brett Miller on Nov. 7, 2022.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes.  “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Gift to Gutzwiller Memorial, Thanks to Pickleball in the Park

Capitola-Aptos Rotary Club hosted their inaugural “Sunday Funday: Pickleball in the Park” event on May 22 in Aptos — which led to a $1,000 donation for the Sgt. Gutzwiller Memorial at Willowbrook Park. Laura Grinder and Kendra Cleary, co-presidents of the club, and Rotarian Dr. Arthur Dover...
APTOS, CA
lookout.co

At least 7 killed in mass shootings in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. At least seven people were killed in two related shootings in the beach-side community of Half Moon Bay, an act of violence that comes just two days after 11 people were killed in another mass shooting in Monterey Park.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy