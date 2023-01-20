Woman hit by a car in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman was hit by a car in Visalia Thursday night according to the Visalia Police Department.
On Thursday night at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officers of the Visalia Police Department say they responded to Jacob Street and Goshen Avenue regarding a traffic collision resulting in injury.
Once officers arrived, police say they determined that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jacob Street when it struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.
Police say the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Officials say neither alcohol nor drugs are a factor in this incident.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559)713-4235.
