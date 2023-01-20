ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Woman hit by a car in Visalia, police say

By Michelle Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR0wy_0kL4vicc00

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman was hit by a car in Visalia Thursday night according to the Visalia Police Department.

On Thursday night at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officers of the Visalia Police Department say they responded to Jacob Street and Goshen Avenue regarding a traffic collision resulting in injury.

Once officers arrived, police say they determined that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jacob Street when it struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officials say neither alcohol nor drugs are a factor in this incident.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559)713-4235.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after pinned under car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday. Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street. Officers […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after found shot in vehicle in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Monday night in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to shots being heard around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive. Callers reported hearing three to four shots being fired in the area.  According to officers […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
CORCORAN, CA
thesungazette.com

Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies

VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Attempted Robbery leaves one shot and in critical condition

January 22, 2023: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery by two male suspects that left one shot and injured near Tarpey Village. On January 21st, Saturday night around 7:30, Clovis Police Department and Fresno County deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a shopping area on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for murder in DUI crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 31-year-old Daniel Melgarejo of Coalinga was sentenced for murder after crashing his car into a couple on vacation, killing 60-year-old Rochelle Weston, of Vallejo, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. The DA says the sentence comes following Melgarejo’s conviction of various criminal charges such as murder, driving under the […]
COALINGA, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
wascotrib.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest

A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
SHAFTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 arrests in Porterville for using and selling a controlled substance

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy