Chris Gibbs and his team over at Union LA have been making waves in the sphere of footwear thanks to their slew of captivating collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. And the Los Angeles-based retailer is aiming to further build upon this momentum in 2023 by starting off the year with an Air Jordan 1 KO Low capsule, marking this the first-ever Air Jordan 1 KO Low offering and team-up. A canvas pair has already been floating around the Internet, but now we’ve got an official look at a new iteration that zeroes in on a leather build.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO