Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway
The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Dub Zero Returns In “Khaki” Colorway
Another hybrid Jordan is getting some love. Over the last couple of years, hybrid sneakers have been making a comeback, so it only makes sense we would get new colorways of the Jordan Dub Zero. This is a Jumpman hybrid shoe that has always gotten a high dose of interest. It combines multiple classic silhouettes and it makes for a unique look.
News Channel Nebraska
The Best 10 Jordans Of 2022
Originally Posted On: https://sneakerchatter.com/best-10-jordans-of-2022/. Even after decades, Air Jordan releases still generate massive hype. It’s no surprise when you consider the undeniable appeal of their iconic design and advanced technology. These sneakers are a deep-rooted part of sneaker culture that has been changing sports fashion in extraordinary ways since they hit the scene! Nowadays Jordans have become synonymous with coolness and style – because who hasn’t seen their impact on pop culture?
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hypebeast.com
Fat Joe Reveals an Air Jordan 1 "Rubik's Cube" Sample
In a world of collectors, few sneaker enthusiasts can compare to Fat Joe. Whether it be courtside at a Knicks game or via social media, the rapper continues to flex his seemingly endless supply of heat. For Christmas, he took to his Instagram to show off a Rubik’s Cube-themed pair of Air Jordan 1s.
A Pair of Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Styles Are Dropping Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike has joined forces with Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods for its next Air Force 1 collab. Hitting retail before the end of the month is the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “The Sophia” and “The Bella” colorways. Premium Goods was founded by Houston native and longtime sneaker fan Jennifer Ford in 2004 and became the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. Since then, Premium Goods has established itself as a go-to destination for people who...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
hypebeast.com
A Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low With Leather Uppers Has Surfaced
Chris Gibbs and his team over at Union LA have been making waves in the sphere of footwear thanks to their slew of captivating collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. And the Los Angeles-based retailer is aiming to further build upon this momentum in 2023 by starting off the year with an Air Jordan 1 KO Low capsule, marking this the first-ever Air Jordan 1 KO Low offering and team-up. A canvas pair has already been floating around the Internet, but now we’ve got an official look at a new iteration that zeroes in on a leather build.
A Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Surfaces on Twitter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A sneaker collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Nike is reportedly in the works. Twitter user @Gabeagool shared images yesterday of an unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837.” According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the sneaker project will hit retail this spring. The images shared by @Gabeagool shows that the forthcoming Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” collab is executed with a premium black suede upper that’s offset...
