Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 51, Rainier 47
Annie Wright 52, Charles Wright Academy 11
Bainbridge 74, Kingston 30
Bellarmine Prep 62, Olympia 42
Bellevue Christian 56, Life Christian Academy 20
Bremerton 63, North Mason 41
Cascade Christian 33, Chimacum 28
Cascade Christian 33, East Jefferson Co-op 28
Chelan 41, Quincy 38
Emerald Ridge 57, Bethel 45
Friday Harbor 68, Concrete 10
Grace Academy 44, Shoreline Christian 15
Hoquiam 60, Elma 39
Ilwaco 53, Forks 51
King’s Way Christian School 44, Castle Rock 31
Kittitas 45, Highland 27
Klahowya 59, Seattle Christian 53
La Center 50, Stevenson 31
Lakes 62, Kent Meridian 20
Lummi 55, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 12
Lynden Christian 53, Sehome 32
Lynnwood 63, Marysville-Pilchuck 9
Meadowdale 53, Marysville-Getchell 28
Meridian 41, Sultan 30
Montesano 67, Tenino 5
Muckleshoot Tribal School 48, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 32
Napavine 72, Wahkiakum 37
Nooksack Valley 73, Mount Baker 33
North Beach 43, Ocosta 31
Northwest Yeshiva 35, Quilcene 21
Oakville 42, Pe Ell 14
Othello 60, Grandview 55
Pateros 60, Entiat 35
Port Angeles 45, Olympic 15
Raymond 63, Chief Leschi 48
Republic 59, Oroville 27
Riverside Christian 22, Cascade Christian Academy 17
Rogers (Puyallup) 49, Graham-Kapowsin 28
Sequim 64, North Kitsap 49
Seton Catholic 61, Columbia (White Salmon) 47
Skyview 79, Prairie 48
Sound Christian 42, Rainier Christian 7
South Kitsap 42, Puyallup 39
St. George’s 45, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 43
Stanwood 82, Cedarcrest 25
Sumner 67, Curtis 46
Three Rivers Christian School 38, Columbia Adventist Academy 20
Toledo 28, Onalaska 26
Toutle Lake 55, Kalama 33
Tulalip Heritage 40, Lopez 16
Warden 63, Walla Walla Academy 22
Willapa Valley 52, Taholah 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
