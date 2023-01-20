Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 77, Aloha 24
Bend 37, Redmond 36
Blanchet Catholic 71, Culver 42
Central 73, McKay 45
Century 45, Forest Grove 42
Columbia Christian 45, Trinity 39
Corvallis 65, West Albany 64
Country Christian 50, N. Clackamas Christian 28
Crescent Valley 52, Silverton 25
Crow 48, McKenzie 28
Dallas 56, Lebanon 54
Imbler 52, Joseph 39
Jefferson 59, Taft 49
Kennedy 65, Willamina 60
Liberty 72, Newberg 42
Mapleton 49, Eddyville 29
Mohawk 42, Alsea 29
Mountain View 54, Ridgeview 43
Oregon City 81, Glencoe 37
Salem Academy 59, Regis 47
Santiam 53, Delphian High School 33
Santiam Christian 51, Amity 48
Scio 57, Chemawa 53
Sherwood 77, McMinnville 48
South Salem 69, North Salem 46
Southridge 57, Jesuit 50
St. Stephens Academy 50, C.S. Lewis 35
Summit 70, Caldera 26
Sunset 63, Westview 52
Valley Catholic 57, Portland Adventist 54
West Linn 68, Mountainside 49
West Salem 74, McNary 62
Western Christian High School 80, Colton 37
Willamette Valley Christian 34, Perrydale 31
Woodburn 43, South Albany 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
