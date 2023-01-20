Read full article on original website
Related
hstoday.us
Mark Ghilarducci Announces NFPA Board Membership
Mark Ghilarducci, former Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) within the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, has announced that he is serving as a Member of the Board of Directors at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). In addition to his appointment at Cal OES...
hstoday.us
6 Protesters Arrested in Downtown Atlanta Identified, Only One from Georgia
Atlanta police have identified the six people arrested Saturday night after a protest turned violent. According to police records, only one of the people arrested lives in Georgia. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News a group of protesters dressed in all black began peacefully marching down...
Comments / 2