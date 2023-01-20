Read full article on original website
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
SAN ANTONIO (127) Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.
Grafton girls fall to Preston in physical Big 10 encounter
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a game-high 20 points while Kenne Keener had 13 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to beat homesteading Preston on Friday night. The Knights picked up a solid win, holding off the Bearcats, 53-44, in a...
Herrington: Road-trip woes highlight problems with Grizzlies offense
The Grizzlies are 11-13 on the road this season. Over the past five seasons the only team to make the NBA Finals with a losing road record was the fifth-seeded 2020 Miami Heat, who got there via the chaos of the NBA’s COVID-spurred Orlando “bubble.”
