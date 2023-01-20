Area police reports

Defiance sheriff---

Jan. 13, 6:13 p.m., on Ohio 15, south of Schubert Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tony Jones, 64, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 9:32 p.m., at 1464 Mustang Drive, Sandra Clark, 63, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. She posted bond at the sheriff's office and was released.

Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., 665 Perry St., Teresa Buchanan, 46, Bryan, was issued a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear. She posted bond and was released.

Wednesday, 5:44 p.m., at CCNO, Demien Marshall, 29, Napoleon, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile Court for failure to appear.

Defiance police---

Monday, 9:51 a.m., 1163 S. Clinton St., Sean Nelson, 50, 903 Sauers Ave., was cited for menacing and driving under suspension and released with a summons.

Tuesday, 1:56 p.m., at Clinton Street and Carter Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Nicole Santiano, 29, Oakwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Harold Buchanan, 59, 15613 S. Ohio 66. Both vehicles had light damage.

Napoleon police---

Thursday, 1:15 a.m., at 126 W. Clinton St., Joseph Hill, 64, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Paulding sheriff---

Jan. 9, 9:45 a.m., at 303 W. Harrison St., Paulding, Vincent Groh, 25, Paulding, was arrested on a probation violation.

Jan. 12, 2:46 p.m., at 17859 U.S. 127, Cecil, Daymon Walker, 29, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant for drug possession from Paulding County common pleas.

Jan. 13, 10:38 a.m., at 303 Harrmann Road, Antwerp, a juvenile was charged with making threats.

Jan. 13, 5:11 p.m., at 14238 Road 232, Cecil, Judd Spencer, 53, Cecil, was arrested for indictment for trafficking drugs.

Jan. 13, 10:33 p.m., at 201 S. Main St., Cecil, Samuel Palacios, 42, Cecil, was arrested for failure to provide changes to sex offender registration.

Jan. 14, 12:48 a.m., at 106 S. Main St., Cecil, Bobby Thompson, 44, Cecil, was arrested on indictment for theft and breaking and entering.

Jan. 14, 3:21 a.m., at 07243 Road 177, Paulding, Cassandra Richardson, 23, Paulding, was arrested for assault.

Jan. 15, 2:47 p.m., on U.S. 24, just west of Township Road 83 in Crane Township, a piece of metal dislodged from an All Pro Logistics semi driven by Aqeel Qafton, 64, Dearborn Heights, Mich., and a vehicle behind the semi, driven by Nathan Polefko, 41, Holland, swerved to miss the metal object and the vehicle had light damage.