Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern officially replaced as prime minister
Jacinda Ardern was officially replaced on Wednesday as New Zealand prime minister, after stunning the country by announcing her abrupt departure from the role last week. New Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, 44, was sworn in by New Zealand's governor-general during a ceremony in the capital, Wellington. "This is the biggest...
France 24
Turkey to hold general election on May 14, one month earlier than planned
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkey's elections will be held on May 14 -- a month earlier than scheduled -- as the opposition still searches for a unified candidate to stand against him. This could prove to be the most challenging election in Erdogan's two-decade rule; which has...
France 24
France, Germany agree 'common line' on Europe's response to US Inflation Reduction Act
The French and German leaders pledged to strengthen ties at a meeting in Paris on Sunday. Among the issues discussed was how to boost European competitiveness to counter the US Inflation Reduction Act, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies for American-made green tech. Plus, we take a look at how Argentina's farmers are coping with three years of drought and how the problem is impacting exports.
France 24
South Africa hails friendship with Russia
In tonight's edition: Opposition voices in South Africa and international critics of the Kremlin slam Pretoria's welcoming of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Also, the United Nations, Amnesty International and the European Union call for a prompt and impartial investigation into the killing of a human rights lawyer in Eswatini. Thulani Maseko had been a prominent critic of the king. Finally, Burkina Faso says it wants French troops to leave the country in under a month.
France 24
'Not taken care of': UK teacher laments low salary amid cost of living crisis
In the second of a series of reports on people affected by the UK’s cost of living crisis, FRANCE 24 spoke to a teaching assistant in Bristol about how the job he loves barely pays him enough to survive. Iwan teaches at a further education college in the city...
France 24
Holocaust education moves UAE closer to Israel but suspicions remain
The wealthy Gulf state's move comes after it agreed to normalise ties with Israel under the US-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords along with Bahrain and Morocco, years after Egypt and Jordan had forged relations. At Dubai's Holocaust Gallery -- the only permanent exhibition on Arab soil about Nazi Germany's genocide of...
France 24
'Dreadful stories': UK parademics lament state of NHS ahead of major strike
The NHS is set for its biggest ever day of industrial action next month as nurses and ambulance workers go on strike on February 6 amid a pay dispute with the government. In the first of a series of reports on the multiple crises in the UK, FRANCE 24 spoke to paramedics in London about their reasons for striking.
France 24
Brazil opens investigation into 'genocide' of Yanomami Indigenous peoples
Brazilian federal police are investigating a "genocide" against the Yanomami people after it emerged that nearly a hundred children from the Indigenous group had died, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday. The announcement came after a government report revealed Saturday that 99 Yanomami children living on Brazil's largest Indigenous reservation --...
France 24
Morocco votes to 'reconsider' ties with European Union
Moroccan lawmakers on Monday voted unanimously to review ties with the European Parliament, accusing it of meddling after a resolution that urged the kingdom to respect press freedom. Members of both houses of Morocco’s parliament met in the capital Rabat for a joint session in response to the non-binding European...
France 24
New Israeli government wants to destroy two-state solution, Palestinian PM warns
FRANCE 24 spoke to the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mohammad Shtayyeh in Brussels where he unreservedly criticised the new Israeli government, claiming its goal is "annexation", and adding that "the whole settlement programme was designed to destroy the two-state solution". The prime minister also expressed "big disappointment" with Joe Biden's administration, recalling how he was "very hopeful" when Biden was elected, but now believes that the promises made by Washington will never materialise.
Comments / 0