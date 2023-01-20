Read full article on original website
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pelicans reach out to Hawks on John Collins trade, but there’s a catch
When trade winds swirl in the NBA, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is a name that’s floated around at a frequent clip. The reasons why might vary, but it’s understood why teams would be interested in a big man with the versatility to guard multiple positions. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, there’s a […] The post RUMOR: Pelicans reach out to Hawks on John Collins trade, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish?
The Los Angeles Lakers made a splash on Monday ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, acquiring wing Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. It also appears the organization chose the former Gonzaga standout over New York Knicks outcast Cam Reddish, who was also on their radar. […] The post RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Celtics injury report for Heat showdown is massive
The NBA-leading Boston Celtics will be relying on their depth when they head to Miami to play the Heat on Tuesday night, with multiple starters on the shelf for the contest. The Celtics confirmed on Tuesday that none of Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford or Marcus Smart will play on the second half of […] The post Celtics injury report for Heat showdown is massive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The eye-opening details of Knicks’ swift 180 on Immanuel Quickley trade
NBA trade season is upon us and rumors are already starting to swirl. The New York Knicks are likely to get in on the action, but the latest rumblings indicate that Immanuel Quickley’s name won’t be mentioned on the negotiating table. The latest report on Quickley’s trade status represents a complete turnaround from where things […] The post RUMOR: The eye-opening details of Knicks’ swift 180 on Immanuel Quickley trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Nikola Jokic playing vs Pelicans?
The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night, and there are questions about the status of center Nikola Jokic heading into the matchup. The two-time NBA MVP has been nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action in recent days. According to Joel Rush of Forbes, the […] The post Is Nikola Jokic playing vs Pelicans? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just a few days away (February 9), the New York Knicks sit in seventh place in the East at 25-23. The team needs to make some moves and have some things break their way to put together a team that can get into the playoffs (not just the play-in) and become a contender. The Knicks’ dream trade deadline scenario involves them using the assets they don’t really want or need to make the team better without giving away any key pieces or too many draft picks in the future. Here are the Knicks trades that can make that happen.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets injury update ahead of Ben Simmons, Nets matchup
CAMDEN, NJ — After sweeping their five-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for another high-stakes matchup against Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. With Joel Embiid missing the Sixers’ previous game, everyone will be anticipating the possibility of him facing off against Simmons for the first time.
Is LeBron James playing vs. Clippers?
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James starred against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Across 36 minutes of play, he scored 37 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out four assists in a contest the Lakers went on to win by nine, 121-112. So when the Lakers host the cross-town rival Clippers […] The post Is LeBron James playing vs. Clippers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deandre Ayton gets injury status upgrade vs Hornets
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was upgraded to “doubtful” in the team’s latest injury update before the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, according to a tweet from PHNX Sports Lead Suns writer Gerald Bourguet. Ayton did not dress for the Suns’ last two games with a non-COVID-related illness. Though originally listed as […] The post Deandre Ayton gets injury status upgrade vs Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Mavericks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023
The Washington Wizards (20-26) visit the Dallas Mavericks (25-23) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how to watch. Washington has won two consecutive games but still sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards covered 47% […] The post NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Mavericks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title
In many ways, the 2022-23 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers has worked out similarly to last year’s campaign. LeBron James and co. are outside the playoff picture looking in and are battling injuries as they try to keep their head above water. They currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference. But […] The post Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant gets promising knee injury update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is progressing well with his knee injury rehab, the team announced on Tuesday. He’s set to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Kevin Durant Medical Update: pic.twitter.com/3dGyrIju5P — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 24, 2023 Thankfully, KD hasn’t dealt with any setbacks. But, there is still no clear timetable for return, which […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets promising knee injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: How Suns, Bucks helped LA pull off Rui Hachimura trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were far from the only team that was keeping a close eye on Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The Phoenix Suns are rumored to have been a trade destination for the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star in a three-team scenario that also involved the Milwaukee Bucks, and it’s that trade idea that […] The post RUMOR: How Suns, Bucks helped LA pull off Rui Hachimura trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Self gets brutally honest on Jayhawks’ losing streak not seen since 1989
The Kansas Jayhawks have their backs against the wall this season following yet another loss in Big 12 play on Monday. Kansas basketball, which won its first five games this season against conference rivals, has now lost three games in a row after falling prey to the Baylor Bears to begin the workweek in Waco, […] The post Bill Self gets brutally honest on Jayhawks’ losing streak not seen since 1989 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
