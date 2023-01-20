Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwmissourinews.com
Northwest basketball teams earn wins over Lincoln despite offensive struggles
In the second of two straight home games for both teams, Northwest’s basketball teams both walked away with wins against MIAA foe Lincoln Jan. 21. No. 9 Northwest men’s basketball increased its win streak to three games with a 59-38 triumph over Lincoln. Coach Ben McCollum said it's obvious the progress the Blue Tigers have made under first-year coach Jimmy Drew.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
KC bakery, boutique prepare for big week of business ahead of AFC Championship
A Kansas City-based bakery and local boutique say Chiefs season is the best season for sales over any other KC sports team.
showmeprogress.com
Women’s March – Warrensburg, Missouri – January 22, 2023
Cold, wet, and overcast. Today at noon over fifty individuals gathered at the amphitheater on the campus of the University of Central Missouri for a rally in support of women’s reproductive rights. After hearing speakers the group marched to the Johnson County Courthouse, forming a picket line and chanting to passing traffic. At times those drivers honked in support.
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES CATCH AND KEEP FISHING AT LIBERTY PARK POND IN SEDALIA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked rainbow trout at Liberty Park Pond in Sedalia in the fall of 2022 and anglers can begin catch and keep fishing beginning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Trout are not native to Missouri, but can survive in cooler winter temperatures. MDC stocks trout...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Tesla Totaled in JoCo Crash
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2020 Tesla Model 3, driven by 35-year-old Amy A. Sjoholm, was on Missouri 23, north of NE 500 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she looked down at her cats, which were walking around the front seat, and the Tesla traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla began to overturn until coming to rest in the northbound lane of 23, facing south.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
kcur.org
Kansas City religious leaders sue over Missouri abortion ban: 'That doesn’t represent my faith'
A lawsuit brought by an alliance of 13 religious leaders, along with The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church, attempts to overturn Missouri’s nearly total abortion ban, which went into effect in June after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Two religious leaders...
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
kmmo.com
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible
Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments / 0