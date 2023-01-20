ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Northwest basketball teams earn wins over Lincoln despite offensive struggles

In the second of two straight home games for both teams, Northwest’s basketball teams both walked away with wins against MIAA foe Lincoln Jan. 21. No. 9 Northwest men’s basketball increased its win streak to three games with a 59-38 triumph over Lincoln. Coach Ben McCollum said it's obvious the progress the Blue Tigers have made under first-year coach Jimmy Drew.
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
showmeprogress.com

Women’s March – Warrensburg, Missouri – January 22, 2023

Cold, wet, and overcast. Today at noon over fifty individuals gathered at the amphitheater on the campus of the University of Central Missouri for a rally in support of women’s reproductive rights. After hearing speakers the group marched to the Johnson County Courthouse, forming a picket line and chanting to passing traffic. At times those drivers honked in support.
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Tesla Totaled in JoCo Crash

A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2020 Tesla Model 3, driven by 35-year-old Amy A. Sjoholm, was on Missouri 23, north of NE 500 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she looked down at her cats, which were walking around the front seat, and the Tesla traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla began to overturn until coming to rest in the northbound lane of 23, facing south.
tourcounsel.com

Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
kmmo.com

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

