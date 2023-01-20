Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Suspect Charged After Stabbing At Bowling Alley
Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green Saturday night. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds. According to the citation, a Southern Lanes security guard was dressing the wounds when police arrived. The...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
wevv.com
Police: Ounce of meth found in traffic stop, Henderson woman admits to dealing
A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police in Madisonville say the found different substances inside her car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a driver quickly make a lane change after noticing their squad car. They say the driver was dangerously close to another vehicle, and that their windows were overly dark and tinted.
whopam.com
Princeton man federally sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to a news release from the United States Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky, 58-year-old Rodney Ware of Princeton possessed roughly 15 and a half grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Todd County in August of 2020. He was also in possession of a 12-guage sawed-off shotgun after having be previously convicted of possession of handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
14news.com
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court officials say Allison Smithler pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in narcotics. She’s one of six people who were charged after authorities say 3-year-old Kamari Opperman got a hold of fentanyl pill in October 2021 and died. Officials say its a plea deal...
Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
14news.com
HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
14news.com
EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
14news.com
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of Ronald Mosley II. According to the coroner, Mosley died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Mosely was killed by police after he shot a woman in the Evansville’s west side Walmart....
Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
Alleged hit-and-run driver ID’d after Henderson crash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two separate crashes mere minutes apart from one another were likely connected. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to US60 E at the intersection of 1078 N for an accident with injuries. Law enforcement officials learned that one of the drivers fled the […]
14news.com
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
14news.com
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
14news.com
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash led to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
14news.com
Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn. Officials say...
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workers
Police reported that a former Walmart employee shot one of his former coworkers on Thursday night at the Evansville, Indiana, store. At a news conference on Friday, authorities said that the 25-year-old man ordered a group of about a dozen individuals to line up against a wall as he attended a nightly team meeting armed with a revolver.
14news.com
Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out
wevv.com
Owensboro man caught with meth, LSD, and cash after apparent drug deal, authorities say
An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say they caught him in the middle of an apparent drug deal in Ohio County. Officials with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were at a Huck's gas station in Beaver Dam on Tuesday when it happened.
