A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to a news release from the United States Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky, 58-year-old Rodney Ware of Princeton possessed roughly 15 and a half grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Todd County in August of 2020. He was also in possession of a 12-guage sawed-off shotgun after having be previously convicted of possession of handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

PRINCETON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO