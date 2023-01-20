ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
PennLive.com

13 bison killed in crash near Yellowstone: police

Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness. 
Vogue Magazine

The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.

Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West

According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado

The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
COLORADO STATE

