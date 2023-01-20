Read full article on original website
Related
Bull Elk Give Cyclists a Welcome Surprise in Rocky Mountain National Park
If you live in Northern Colorado, you know about Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). As the Centennial State's second-oldest, the area is home to majestic mountains, fantastic hiking, and abundant wildlife. Among this wildlife is the elk. There are so many of these animals in the park, in fact, that...
These Small ‘Mom ‘n Pop’ Ski Resorts Are Locals’ Best-Kept Secrets
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
13 bison killed in crash near Yellowstone: police
Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.
Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
Alaskan Grizzly Bear Runs AND Swims Down Caribou, Fights Off Other Grizzly In Wild Display Of Dominance
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park
A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West
According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says Derek Wolfe's mountain lion hunt was legal
Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe went viral last week after posting a photo of himself with a massive mountain lion that he killed outside a “rural neighborhood” in Colorado. Wolfe said the large cat had killed two dogs and had been living under a porch. He...
Skier's Paradise: Plenty of natural snow has local ski hills booming
With more snow in the first couple of months of winter than we got all season last year, local ski hill operators are pinching themselves. Pam Hoye of Afton Alps says they’ve been busy and it feels good to be back.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado
The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
Chucking bombs, saving lives and fresh tracks: a day in the life of ski patrol
We spent the day with Verbier ski patrol learning everything they do to control avalanche risk, rescue injured skiers and keep the mountain safe
Rare Footage Shows Wolf in Hot Pursuit of Elk in Grand Teton National Park
Naturalist Bo Welden says this near-40 mph chase between a wolf and elk remains one of his favorite moments he’s ever caught on film as a tour guide for Jackson Hole Ecotours. It’s not hard to see why once experiencing it for yourself. Recently, Welden’s clip has gone...
Vail vs Verbier: two ritzy resorts face off
In the battle of Alps vs Rockies skiing experiences, we compare two of the ritziest ski resorts to see how they compare when it comes to terrain, snow, scenery and pricing
Comments / 0