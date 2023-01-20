Read full article on original website
Dry day ahead, active weather pattern continues on Wednesday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to the day across the region, but we will see some nice weather later. Enjoy it. It will not last. After starting the morning in the 20s in most locations, we will make our way toward the 50-degree mark later under partly cloudy skies early and mostly sunny skies later.
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another busy week of weather is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking rain and snow chances. Another chilly night is on tap across the area. Temperatures fall into the lower-30s, and this will allow some rain to change over to snow. Spotty snow showers are possible overnight.
Several shots at winter possible this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with some snow showers this morning, but most won’t see any accumulation. Give yourself plenty of extra time traveling, especially if you have to travel across a mountain to get where you are going. Today and Tonight. Scattered snow...
EKY recreation center slowly rebuilding to pre-flood form
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was almost six months ago when muddy water broke through the Letcher County Recreation Center doors and covered the first floor. The center reopened to the public earlier this month, but the first floor remains unfinished. “You know, the downstairs, whether it was the bowling...
Non-profit finishes first home within for flood survivor
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood that impacted much of the region, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been working to build homes for flood survivors; recently completing the first home within this project. Flood survivor Sherry Mullins of Breathitt County will soon be moving...
High School Scoreboard - January 23, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball season is heating up, with the playoffs less than two months away. McCreary Central 88, Williamsburg 87 (overtime)
Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Employees at one Eastern Kentucky Walmart are mourning the loss of one of their own. Officials at the Manchester store announced the death of Jeff Ruth on Facebook. According to the post, Ruth was an Overnight Team Lead and a former AP associate. “He made every...
Harlan holds off Pikeville in thrilling WYMT Game of the Week
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was Monday night special on our WYMT Game of the Week with big time matchup in the deep dark hills. The No. 7 Pikeville Panthers met up with the No. 1 Harlan Green Dragons in an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten tilt, and their third meeting of the season thus far. And it was an absolute barn-burner.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Lacey Gibson
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lacey Gibson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Lacey is a senior at Clay County High School where she has a 4.6 GPA. She is a volunteer at the county’s Back-to-School Bash. Lacey also says one of her biggest goals is to graduate college and...
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 23, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The boys’ and girls’ basketball Mountain Top 10 poll is presented every week through the regular season by Alice Lloyd College.
SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to be aware of a new trend they are seeing when it comes to stealing fuel out of people’s cars: Drilling directly into the gas tank. In a post on Facebook, deputies warned...
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
Stolen car found in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reported they found a stolen car on Friday. Police said the car was stolen at a Dollar General in Evarts. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Police Department worked together and found the car later in the night.
Ky. police department welcomes new K-9
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department added a new K-9 to its force. You can see Officer Ryan Jackson and K-9 Zeus pictured below. The two of them completed all phases of their test, which included narcotics detection, obedience, apprehension, aggression control and other phases. They will have...
Caught in the act: Police arrest man they found breaking into Whitley County home
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges after police caught him during a break-in Sunday morning. Lt. Wayne Bird from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the Woodbine community. On the way, he called for backup from the Corbin Police Department.
FEMA approves reimbursement to EKY school district
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA approved more than $1.6 million in federal funding to the Knott County Board of Education. The money is a reimbursement for the district’s response to the flood. The funding is for emergency cleaning, mold and flood remediation that happened between Aug. 2 and...
‘Pike’s Ride’ puts community in driver’s seat, moving focus of area healthcare
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Health Department is working with the community to find the area’s most pressing healthcare concerns. “To formulate a community health improvement plan, this process occurs every five years,” said Public Health Director Tammy Riley. The initiative included two community meetings and...
SEKY church hosts 80-day-long revival and has no plans of stopping soon
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the mountains, many of us have heard of or taken part in church revivals lasting two or three days, but one Knox County church has been hosting one for 80 days now. “The Bible says ‘He can turn ashes into beauty’. You know, we...
Police investigate threat made against Betsy Layne High School, but ‘no threat of harm found’
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials said they found ‘no threat of harm’ after they investigated a threat made on social media directed towards Betsy Layne High School. In a release, Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shephard said they were made aware of the...
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning new information about a murder case that unraveled during a Southern Kentucky police chase. David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a multi-county chase that ended in Laurel County. Kentucky State Police says the...
