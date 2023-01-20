ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Dry day ahead, active weather pattern continues on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to the day across the region, but we will see some nice weather later. Enjoy it. It will not last. After starting the morning in the 20s in most locations, we will make our way toward the 50-degree mark later under partly cloudy skies early and mostly sunny skies later.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Several shots at winter possible this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with some snow showers this morning, but most won’t see any accumulation. Give yourself plenty of extra time traveling, especially if you have to travel across a mountain to get where you are going. Today and Tonight. Scattered snow...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

EKY recreation center slowly rebuilding to pre-flood form

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was almost six months ago when muddy water broke through the Letcher County Recreation Center doors and covered the first floor. The center reopened to the public earlier this month, but the first floor remains unfinished. “You know, the downstairs, whether it was the bowling...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Non-profit finishes first home within for flood survivor

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood that impacted much of the region, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been working to build homes for flood survivors; recently completing the first home within this project. Flood survivor Sherry Mullins of Breathitt County will soon be moving...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Employees at one Eastern Kentucky Walmart are mourning the loss of one of their own. Officials at the Manchester store announced the death of Jeff Ruth on Facebook. According to the post, Ruth was an Overnight Team Lead and a former AP associate. “He made every...
MANCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Harlan holds off Pikeville in thrilling WYMT Game of the Week

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was Monday night special on our WYMT Game of the Week with big time matchup in the deep dark hills. The No. 7 Pikeville Panthers met up with the No. 1 Harlan Green Dragons in an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten tilt, and their third meeting of the season thus far. And it was an absolute barn-burner.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Lacey Gibson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lacey Gibson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Lacey is a senior at Clay County High School where she has a 4.6 GPA. She is a volunteer at the county’s Back-to-School Bash. Lacey also says one of her biggest goals is to graduate college and...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Stolen car found in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reported they found a stolen car on Friday. Police said the car was stolen at a Dollar General in Evarts. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Police Department worked together and found the car later in the night.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. police department welcomes new K-9

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department added a new K-9 to its force. You can see Officer Ryan Jackson and K-9 Zeus pictured below. The two of them completed all phases of their test, which included narcotics detection, obedience, apprehension, aggression control and other phases. They will have...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

FEMA approves reimbursement to EKY school district

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA approved more than $1.6 million in federal funding to the Knott County Board of Education. The money is a reimbursement for the district’s response to the flood. The funding is for emergency cleaning, mold and flood remediation that happened between Aug. 2 and...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

