Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings Named Possible Trade Destination For Trey Lance
The Minnesota Vikings played close games throughout the 2022 season. They went 13-4 in the regular season, going 11-0 in one-score games. Their success in hotly contested games ran out at the worst time as the Vikings lost during Super Wild Card Weekend to the New York Giants, 31-24. It...
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire
As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Yardbarker
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
batterypower.com
Chip Caray leaving Braves for Cardinals play-by-play job, per report (Updated)
Update - Chip Caray is leaving the Braves to become the play-by-play man for the Cardinals per a report by The Athletic’s David O’Brien. Could a shakeup in the Atlanta Braves broadcast booth be coming? Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is a “prime candidate” to replace Dan McLaughlin on St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Look: Football World Is Ripping Brian Daboll's Decision
Brian Daboll clearly had no trust in Daniel Jones and his New York Giants offense on Saturday night. Trailing the Eagles 28-7 in the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC's Divisional Round, Daboll sent out his punt team on fourth-and-six on their 42-yard line. It's an inexcusable decision, ...
Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job
Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jackson Rockabillys announce former MLB player as new manager
The Jackson Rockabillys announced on Tuesday that former MLB player Matt Franco will be the team’s new field manager. In a press conference at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, it was formally announced that the former Atlanta Braves first baseman would be leading the team. ...
iheart.com
Patriots Hiring Former NFL Head Coach With Past Ties To Franchise: Report
The New England Patriots have reportedly hired Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, a position he previously held with the franchise, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low. O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as the Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator following...
2023 NFL draft: Giants will select 25th overall
The New York Giants season, which far exceeded expectations, came to an end on Saturday night when they fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion. Due to the unexpected success of the team, the Giants will be in unfamiliar territory when it comes to their draft position this spring. After having two top-10 picks last off-season, New York will select 25th overall (technically 26th) in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
iheart.com
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Shares Post After Playoff Loss
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, shared a post praising him as a "true leader" following his team's elimination loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (January 22). "So proud of this man," Williams wrote along with a photo of Allen shared on...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Ex-Bucs WR Cole Beasley Opens Up About Time In Tampa Bay!
Ex-Bucs WR Cole Beasley didn't stick around in Tampa Bay for very long at all; he retired and then returned to the NFL to sign with the Buffalo Bills. WATCH the video below!
wearebuffalo.net
Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
iheart.com
Trying To Make Sense of Nick Sirianni
Doug Gottlieb: “The Michael Jordan comparison...it has zero to do with the parallel that he drew! If he wants to say that Jalen Hurts has played better than everybody else, that’s fine, there’s nothing wrong with that. How it becomes a Michael Jordan comparison is so bizarre, I don’t think anyone has ever accused Michael Jordan of being the world’s greatest leader...that’s not the guy I would use. It just feels like the whole analogy was kind of thrown together...”
Jets' Joe Douglas Facing Salary Cap Crisis This Offseason
Here's an inside look at the financial numbers that Joe Douglas and the Jets are dealing with this offseason, trying to build a postseason contender
