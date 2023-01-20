ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Valley, CA

Midweek storm to bring more snow, rain, wind to Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — After a mild and relatively calm start to winter, Massachusetts is in the middle of an active weather pattern, bringing a mix of wintry precipitation, including rain, sleet and snow, to the region. The next storm system will approach Massachusetts and New England from the Mississippi...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WAREHAM, MA
Sports betting set to become legal in Massachusetts in one week

BOSTON — Sports betting is set to become legal in Massachusetts in one week, and companies are preparing to cash in on the new gambling option. Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg estimates state revenue from sports betting will range between $35 million to $50 million. Casinos and companies are preparing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault

BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
BOSTON, MA

