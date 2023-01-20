Read full article on original website
WCVB
Fresh snow, empty slopes: Power outage closes Wachusett Mountain ski area
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Fresh snowfall from the recent storm is going to waste Tuesday on Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts. The ski resort announced on Monday evening that it lost power during the storm. "Mother Nature, you win this round," they tweeted. Power was still out on Tuesday, and resort...
WCVB
Midweek storm to bring more snow, rain, wind to Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — After a mild and relatively calm start to winter, Massachusetts is in the middle of an active weather pattern, bringing a mix of wintry precipitation, including rain, sleet and snow, to the region. The next storm system will approach Massachusetts and New England from the Mississippi...
WCVB
Opening date for New Hampshire's Ice Castles revealed after weather delay
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A popular winter attraction in New England that typically draws more than 100,000 people each season is set to open this week. The Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, will officially open on Friday. Along with a frozen fortress, the Ice Castles attraction also features...
WCVB
High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales
WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WCVB
Vehicle rolls off car carrier, falls onto Interstate 89 after crash during snowstorm
WARNER, N.H. — A truck driver suffered what police say are minor injuries after the car carrier he was driving veered off the side of a New England interstate Monday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash scene on Interstate 89 southbound just before the Warner exit...
WCVB
'This turkey has literally taken over our life': Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — "This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said. Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property. "This turkey attacks me...
WCVB
Sports betting set to become legal in Massachusetts in one week
BOSTON — Sports betting is set to become legal in Massachusetts in one week, and companies are preparing to cash in on the new gambling option. Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg estimates state revenue from sports betting will range between $35 million to $50 million. Casinos and companies are preparing...
WCVB
Some Massachusetts lawmakers look to rescind approved electricity price hikes
BOSTON — If you've noticed a big jump in your electric bill this winter, you're not the only one. Now, some Massachusetts lawmakers want to try to roll back the rate hikes recently granted to the utilities. Last fall, Massachusetts regulators agreed to let Eversource raise electric rates by...
WCVB
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault
BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
WCVB
Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies at 73
BOSTON — Thomas Birmingham, a former president of the Massachusetts Senate who was known as a champion for education, has died at the age of 73 years old. Birmingham, a Democrat, served as state Senate president from 1996 to 2002. He was also a candidate for governor during his final year in office.
