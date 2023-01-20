Complete List of Purdue Men's Basketball All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 55 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. Current Purdue center Zach Edey joined the club on Dec. 17. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have scored 1,000 points or more.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Junior center Zach Edey became the 55th player in program history to score 1,000 points for Purdue basketball after posting 29 points in a 69-61 victory over Davidson in the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

He joined a group that includes several legendary players, including Purdue's all-time leading scorer Rick Mount, who recorded 2,323 points in his career with the Boilermakers.

SCORING UPDATE: In Purdue's most recent game, Edey scored 24 points in a 58-55 win at home against Maryland . He now has 1,184 career points, passing Jerry Sichting, Matt Waddell and Carl Landry to move into 36th place on the program's all-time scoring list.

Purdue basketball's first season was back in 1896. Since then, the team has sent more than 30 players to the NBA, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. The Boilermakers have won 24 Big Ten Championships, the most in league history.

Here's a list of all the men's basketball players that have reached 1,000 points for Purdue basketball:

1,000-Point Scorers in Purdue Men's Basketball History

Rick Mount (1967-70) ........................................ 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll (1977-80) .............................. 2,175 E'Twaun Moore (2008-11) ................................ 2,136 Dave Schellhase (1964-66) .............................. 2,074 Troy Lewis (1985-88) ......................................... 2,038 Terry Dischinger (1960-62) .............................. 1,979 Carsen Edwards (2016-19) ............................... 1,920 JaJuan Johnson (2008-11) .............................. 1,919 Walter Jordan (1975-78) ................................... 1,813 Robbie Hummel (2008-12) .............................. 1,772 Keith Edmonson (1978-82) .............................. 1,717 Glenn Robinson (1992-94) ............................... 1,706 Todd Mitchell (1984-88) ................................... 1,699 Chad Austin (1994-98) ...................................... 1,694 Cuonzo Martin (1991-95) ................................. 1,666 Vincent Edwards (2014-18) .............................. 1,638 John Garrett (1972-75) ...................................... 1,620 Jaraan Cornell (1996-2000) ............................ 1,595 A.J. Hammons (2012-16) .................................. 1,593 Brian Cardinal (1996-2000) ............................. 1,584 Isaac Haas (2014-18) ......................................... 1,555 Mel McCants (1985-89) .................................... 1,554 Brad Miller (1994-98) ........................................ 1,530 Russell Cross (1980-83) ................................... 1,529 Eugene Parker (1974-78) ................................. 1,430 Trevion Williams (2018-22) .............................. 1,410 David Teague (2002-07) .................................. 1,378 Willie Deane (2000-03) ................................... 1,328 Mike Robinson (1996-2000) ........................... 1,322 Terone Johnson (2010-14) ............................. 1,308 Frank Kendrick (1971-74) ................................. 1,269 Drake Morris (1977-81) ..................................... 1,250 Bob Ford (1968-72) .......................................... 1,244 Mel Garland (1961-64) ..................................... 1,243 Bruce Parkinson (1972-77) ............................... 1,224 ZACH EDEY (2020-PRESENT) ..................... 1,184* Carl Landry (2004-07) ...................................... 1,175 Matt Waddell (1991-95) ................................... 1,170 Jerry Sichting (1975-79) ................................... 1,161 Steve Scheffler (1986-90) ................................ 1,155 Dakota Mathias (2014-18) ............................... 1,140 Herm Gilliam (1966-69) ................................... 1,118 Larry Weatherford (1968-71) .......................... 1,103 Joe Sexson (1953-56) ...................................... 1,095 Steve Reid (1980-85) ....................................... 1,084 Kenneth Lowe (1999-2004) ............................ 1,079 Woody Austin (1988-92) ................................. 1,076 Bob Purkhiser (1962-65) ................................. 1,060 Billy Keller (1966-69) ....................................... 1,056 Everette Stephens (1984-88) ........................ 1,044 Tony Jones (1986-90) ..................................... 1,041 Keaton Grant (2006-10) ................................. 1,030 Wayne Walls (1974-78) ................................... 1,030 Dennis Blind (1951-55) .................................... 1,011 Rapheal Davis (2012-16) ................................ 1,009

* = Active Player

