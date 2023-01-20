Complete List of Purdue Men's Basketball All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers
Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 55 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. Current Purdue center Zach Edey joined the club on Dec. 17. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have scored 1,000 points or more.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Updated Jan. 23, 2023
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Junior center Zach Edey became the 55th player in program history to score 1,000 points for Purdue basketball after posting 29 points in a 69-61 victory over Davidson in the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
He joined a group that includes several legendary players, including Purdue's all-time leading scorer Rick Mount, who recorded 2,323 points in his career with the Boilermakers.
- SCORING UPDATE: In Purdue's most recent game, Edey scored 24 points in a 58-55 win at home against Maryland . He now has 1,184 career points, passing Jerry Sichting, Matt Waddell and Carl Landry to move into 36th place on the program's all-time scoring list.
Purdue basketball's first season was back in 1896. Since then, the team has sent more than 30 players to the NBA, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. The Boilermakers have won 24 Big Ten Championships, the most in league history.
Here's a list of all the men's basketball players that have reached 1,000 points for Purdue basketball:
1,000-Point Scorers in Purdue Men's Basketball History
- Rick Mount (1967-70) ........................................ 2,323
- Joe Barry Carroll (1977-80) .............................. 2,175
- E'Twaun Moore (2008-11) ................................ 2,136
- Dave Schellhase (1964-66) .............................. 2,074
- Troy Lewis (1985-88) ......................................... 2,038
- Terry Dischinger (1960-62) .............................. 1,979
- Carsen Edwards (2016-19) ............................... 1,920
- JaJuan Johnson (2008-11) .............................. 1,919
- Walter Jordan (1975-78) ................................... 1,813
- Robbie Hummel (2008-12) .............................. 1,772
- Keith Edmonson (1978-82) .............................. 1,717
- Glenn Robinson (1992-94) ............................... 1,706
- Todd Mitchell (1984-88) ................................... 1,699
- Chad Austin (1994-98) ...................................... 1,694
- Cuonzo Martin (1991-95) ................................. 1,666
- Vincent Edwards (2014-18) .............................. 1,638
- John Garrett (1972-75) ...................................... 1,620
- Jaraan Cornell (1996-2000) ............................ 1,595
- A.J. Hammons (2012-16) .................................. 1,593
- Brian Cardinal (1996-2000) ............................. 1,584
- Isaac Haas (2014-18) ......................................... 1,555
- Mel McCants (1985-89) .................................... 1,554
- Brad Miller (1994-98) ........................................ 1,530
- Russell Cross (1980-83) ................................... 1,529
- Eugene Parker (1974-78) ................................. 1,430
- Trevion Williams (2018-22) .............................. 1,410
- David Teague (2002-07) .................................. 1,378
- Willie Deane (2000-03) ................................... 1,328
- Mike Robinson (1996-2000) ........................... 1,322
- Terone Johnson (2010-14) ............................. 1,308
- Frank Kendrick (1971-74) ................................. 1,269
- Drake Morris (1977-81) ..................................... 1,250
- Bob Ford (1968-72) .......................................... 1,244
- Mel Garland (1961-64) ..................................... 1,243
- Bruce Parkinson (1972-77) ............................... 1,224
- ZACH EDEY (2020-PRESENT) ..................... 1,184*
- Carl Landry (2004-07) ...................................... 1,175
- Matt Waddell (1991-95) ................................... 1,170
- Jerry Sichting (1975-79) ................................... 1,161
- Steve Scheffler (1986-90) ................................ 1,155
- Dakota Mathias (2014-18) ............................... 1,140
- Herm Gilliam (1966-69) ................................... 1,118
- Larry Weatherford (1968-71) .......................... 1,103
- Joe Sexson (1953-56) ...................................... 1,095
- Steve Reid (1980-85) ....................................... 1,084
- Kenneth Lowe (1999-2004) ............................ 1,079
- Woody Austin (1988-92) ................................. 1,076
- Bob Purkhiser (1962-65) ................................. 1,060
- Billy Keller (1966-69) ....................................... 1,056
- Everette Stephens (1984-88) ........................ 1,044
- Tony Jones (1986-90) ..................................... 1,041
- Keaton Grant (2006-10) ................................. 1,030
- Wayne Walls (1974-78) ................................... 1,030
- Dennis Blind (1951-55) .................................... 1,011
- Rapheal Davis (2012-16) ................................ 1,009
* = Active Player
This article will be updated.
You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation .
You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.
Comments / 0