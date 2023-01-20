ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goshen.edu

Goshen College designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution by U.S. Department of Education

The U.S. Department of Education formally designated Goshen College as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) last week. This means that for consecutive years the college has met the criteria of at least 25 percent of its full-time undergraduate students identifying as Hispanic/Latinx, and that it enrolls a high number of students who demonstrate financial need.
GOSHEN, IN
goshen.edu

Grammy award-winner Chris Thile to perform at Goshen College

Performing Arts Series: An Evening with Chris Thile. Date and Time: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Location: Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall. Tickets: $45, $40, $30, available online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the Box Office, (574.535.7566) A MacArthur Fellow and GRAMMY® award-winning mandolinist, singer and songwriter,...
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy